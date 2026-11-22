Lionel Messi appeared to deliberately smash a ball into Gonzalo Tapia's face during Inter Miami's MLS playoff defeat to Columbus Crew

Footage of the incident circulated rapidly on social media, with fans questioning why Messi escaped a red card from match officials

IFAB's Laws of the Game outline specific conditions under which such an act can result in a yellow card or a straight red card

Lionel Messi has found himself at the centre of a disciplinary controversy after footage emerged appearing to show the Argentine striking Columbus Crew's Gonzalo Tapia in the face with a ball during Inter Miami's MLS playoff defeat on Saturday, November 21.

The incident occurred as Inter Miami were beaten 3-0 in their best-of-three playoff series against Columbus Crew, bringing their campaign to an abrupt end.

Lionel Messi appears to smash the ball into Gonzalo Tapia's face. Photo by JC Ruiz.

Source: Getty Images

Fans slam Messi after Gonzalo Tapia incident

The footage spread quickly across social media, drawing sharp reactions from supporters who questioned whether Messi received preferential treatment from officials who declined to issue a red card.

The clip provoked a range of responses online. @iamrahmanosman was direct in his assessment, writing:

"How did he not get sent off for that? That's an obvious red card."

@cumbuskrue echoed that view, posting:

"Red for anyone not named Messi."

@Ifeanyi392373 took a lighter tone, joking:

"Messi na Wereh but una no go believe 😂 he wicked pass Ronaldo 😂"

Meanwhile, @Fakeless22 described the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as "shameless" and questioned his conduct as a leader.

Blessing Olivi suggested preferential treatment was at play, writing:

"He's too protected."

Watch the incident involving Messi and Tapia, as shared on X:

Should Messi have received a red card?

Under IFAB's Laws of the Game, the act of throwing or striking a ball at an opponent does not automatically carry a fixed punishment.

The law governing such situations ties the sanction directly to the degree of force involved.

Where a player throws the ball recklessly at an opponent, the offence calls for a yellow card for unsporting behaviour.

Should the action involve excessive force, it escalates to violent conduct and carries a mandatory straight red card. Officials are therefore required to judge the intent and force behind the act before determining the appropriate disciplinary response.

The laws also note that an opponent who stands unnecessarily close and disrupts a throw-in may themselves be cautioned for unsporting behaviour, adding a further layer of context to how such situations are assessed.

No official explanation was provided by match officials or MLS regarding the decision not to act against Messi during the fixture.

Messi’s mother names her son's successor at Argentina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, had reportedly identified a young Argentine talent capable of following in her son’s footsteps.

She is said to have made the revelation while attending Messi’s farewell match last month.

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Source: YEN.com.gh