Mauricio Pochettino suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in his first match as Manchester United manager on Sunday, November 22

United had a defender sent off and conceded twice within the opening 13 minutes, setting a grim Premier League milestone according to Opta

The result ended Pochettino's previously unblemished managerial debut record, which had included three wins and three draws

Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Manchester United manager began with a historic low after his side were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in a first half that rapidly spiralled out of control.

Mauricio Pochettino sets an unwanted Premier League record in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. Photos by Michael Regan and Taylor Banner.

Source: Getty Images

Pochettino breaks unwanted Premier League record

According to Opta, Pochettino became the first manager in Premier League history to have a player sent off and concede two goals within his opening match in charge of a club — a record that stretches back to the competition's founding in 1992, making it a 34-year milestone.

United's afternoon unravelled almost immediately. In the eighth minute, centre-back Leny Yoro was dismissed after referee Samuel Barrott adjudged that he had denied Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity outside the penalty area. VAR reviewed and upheld the decision.

From the resulting free kick, Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead. Within minutes, Florian Wirtz added a second, with teenage winger Rio Ngumoha providing the assist for a finish that left United in disarray before the quarter-hour mark.

Ngumoha and Victor Munoz completed the scoring after the interval, converting to make it 4-0, handing Pochettino a rude awakening in his new role.

Pochettino's perfect debut record ended

The defeat carries added weight given the Argentine's history in the dugout.

Across six previous managerial appointments — at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the United States national team — Pochettino had never lost his opening fixture, registering three wins and three draws.

His most recent debut before Sunday had come against the same opponents. When Pochettino took charge of Chelsea in August 2023, his first Premier League match ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool. This time, the outcome was far less forgiving.

The scale of the task facing Pochettino at Old Trafford was already well-documented before kick-off.

The result at Anfield has only sharpened the focus on how quickly he can steady a club that has endured a turbulent period in recent years.

Man United sack Michael Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United sacked head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday, November 12, following a poor start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils managed just one win in their opening 10 matches, leaving them in the relegation zone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh