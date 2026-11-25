A building close to Maker's House Chapel International and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission at Dome Pillar 2 caught fire

Firefighters from three stations, including the National Headquarters, have been deployed to the scene to battle the blaze

The cause of the fire at Dome Pillar 2 has not yet been determined by authorities

A building situated near Maker's House Chapel International and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) at Dome Pillar 2 has been destroyed by fire.

The incident drew a significant emergency response, with firefighting teams deployed from the Madina, National Headquarters and Industrial Area fire stations.

A building close to Maker's House Chapel International and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission at Dome Pillar 2 caught fire. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The fire service shared a video of the fire on Facebook.

Personnel from all three stations were actively working at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

The building's proximity to two prominent landmarks, Maker's House Chapel International and the GAEC facility, made the incident particularly notable for residents in the area.

Investigators had not yet established the origin or cause of the fire at the time of this report. No official statement had been issued by the Ghana National Fire Service regarding the extent of damage or whether any casualties were recorded.

The deployment of units from three separate fire stations signals the scale of the response mounted to contain the blaze.

The Madina and Industrial Area stations provided additional support alongside the National Headquarters team as operations continued at the scene.

Further details are expected once firefighters have fully contained the situation and an assessment of the affected building has been completed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh