The family of late lawyer and media mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, known as Kessben, issued a public notice ahead of his final funeral rites in Kumasi

In the notice shared by Kessben TV on Facebook, the family directed a strong message at bloggers, content creators and photographers planning to attend the event

Several social media users strongly backed the family's decision, as details of what would happen to anyone who disregarded the directive later emerged from the notice

The family of late Ghanaian businessman Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, has issued a notice to bloggers ahead of his final funeral rites.

Kessben's family closes his final funeral rites to private bloggers, content creators and photographers. Photo source: Kessben TV.

Source: UGC

Kessben died in Kumasi in August 2026 following a short illness. His family later announced four days of funeral rites, running from Thursday, November 26, to Sunday, November 29, 2026, in Kumasi.

The main funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Heroes Park inside the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, from 1pm to 6pm.

A pre-burial and burial service will also be held at the same venue that morning. Interment, according to the family's programme, will remain strictly private.

Kessben's family bars bloggers from funeral

Days before the final rites begin, the family issued a public notice through Kessben TV on Facebook. On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the family announced that the funeral would be closed to all private bloggers, content creators and private photographers.

According to the notice, the decision is meant to preserve the privacy of the funeral. It added that the restriction would allow Kessben's widow, children and immediate family to mourn in peace.

Signed by the Boateng Family, the notice also warned against filming or taking photos without permission.

The Facebook post by Kessben TV, in which the family announces restrictions on bloggers at Kessben's funeral, is below.

Kessben's family warns bloggers over devices

Beyond barring private bloggers, the family outlined what would happen to anyone who ignored the directive.

Anyone found filming or taking photographs without permission will be asked to leave by security. Their devices may also be confiscated for the duration of the event, the family warned. Kessben's family appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation.

In the notice, they said:

"We humbly ask for your understanding and cooperation as we give our beloved father, husband and brother a peaceful and dignified farewell."

Fans back Kessben family's funeral directive

Many social media users commended the family for the decision, with some saying bloggers often disrupt funerals. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Selase Torgbetse wrote:

"One of the best decisions taken, kudos to the family."

Boaten Official commented:

"From now on, this directive is going to be the order of the day. Kudos to the family for this decision."

Kingsley Gyamerah Antwi Joseph said:

"That is good, no unnecessary headlines and captions."

DJ KA at Kessben's one-week observance

Earlier in September, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ KA and Entarange were spotted at Kessben's one-week observance in Kumasi.

The ceremony was held at Ridge Park on Thursday, September 17, 2026, and was open to the public from 12pm to 6pm. Kessben TV shared a video on Facebook showing the radio host and his colleagues arriving to mourn with the family.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh