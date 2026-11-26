Fraudsters are impersonating the Ghana Police Service's TraffiTech-GH system to send fraudulent traffic violation notices to motorists

The Cyber Security Authority has warned that these messages direct unsuspecting recipients to fraudulent payment platforms to obtain their financial details

Motorists have been advised to verify the authenticity of traffic fines through official channels before making payments

The introduction of the TraffiTech-GH automated traffic enforcement system in Ghana has created another avenue for fraudsters to target unsuspecting motorists.

TraffiTech-GH: What drivers must know before paying electronic traffic fines. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The system, which became operational on November 1, 2026, uses cameras and sensors to detect traffic offences and electronically notify vehicle owners of violations.

However, fraudsters have taken advantage of the initiative by circulating fake text messages demanding payment for alleged traffic offences.

On November 9, 2026, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) issued a public alert warning motorists about the fraudulent activities.

How scammers target motorists

According to the CSA, fraudsters send unsolicited text messages informing recipients that they have committed traffic offences, particularly speeding.

The messages contain clickable links that direct motorists to fraudulent websites where they are asked to provide their payment details to settle the alleged fines.

Motorists who provide their debit or credit card information on these platforms risk unauthorised transactions and financial losses.

On November 19, 2026, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that its Cybercrime Unit was gathering intelligence to track down individuals behind the fraudulent messages.

How to identify fake TraffiTech-GH fines

According to the Ghana Police Service, genuine electronic traffic violation notices are sent under the sender ID GPS-MTTD.

Motorists can protect themselves by taking the following precautions:

Avoid clicking links contained in traffic violation text messages

Check the sender ID before taking any action

Verify the ticket number and vehicle registration details

Confirm the date, time and location of the alleged offence

Examine the photographic or video evidence of the violation

Avoid paying fines into personal mobile money accounts

Use only officially approved payment channels

Motorists can pay verified fines through the official National Investment Bank payment portal at traffitech-ghpay.nib.com.gh or by dialling *710*0#.

Individuals who receive suspicious traffic violation messages can report them to the Ghana Police Service on 191 or 18555 or contact the Cyber Security Authority on 292.

Motorists who have already provided their financial details to suspicious websites should immediately contact their banks to secure their accounts.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide, and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh