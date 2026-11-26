TraffiTech-GH: How Scammers Are Using Fake Traffic Fines to Target Drivers
- Fraudsters are impersonating the Ghana Police Service's TraffiTech-GH system to send fraudulent traffic violation notices to motorists
- The Cyber Security Authority has warned that these messages direct unsuspecting recipients to fraudulent payment platforms to obtain their financial details
- Motorists have been advised to verify the authenticity of traffic fines through official channels before making payments
The introduction of the TraffiTech-GH automated traffic enforcement system in Ghana has created another avenue for fraudsters to target unsuspecting motorists.
The system, which became operational on November 1, 2026, uses cameras and sensors to detect traffic offences and electronically notify vehicle owners of violations.
However, fraudsters have taken advantage of the initiative by circulating fake text messages demanding payment for alleged traffic offences.
On November 9, 2026, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) issued a public alert warning motorists about the fraudulent activities.
How scammers target motorists
According to the CSA, fraudsters send unsolicited text messages informing recipients that they have committed traffic offences, particularly speeding.
The messages contain clickable links that direct motorists to fraudulent websites where they are asked to provide their payment details to settle the alleged fines.
Motorists who provide their debit or credit card information on these platforms risk unauthorised transactions and financial losses.
On November 19, 2026, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that its Cybercrime Unit was gathering intelligence to track down individuals behind the fraudulent messages.
How to identify fake TraffiTech-GH fines
According to the Ghana Police Service, genuine electronic traffic violation notices are sent under the sender ID GPS-MTTD.
Motorists can protect themselves by taking the following precautions:
- Avoid clicking links contained in traffic violation text messages
- Check the sender ID before taking any action
- Verify the ticket number and vehicle registration details
- Confirm the date, time and location of the alleged offence
- Examine the photographic or video evidence of the violation
- Avoid paying fines into personal mobile money accounts
- Use only officially approved payment channels
Motorists can pay verified fines through the official National Investment Bank payment portal at traffitech-ghpay.nib.com.gh or by dialling *710*0#.
Individuals who receive suspicious traffic violation messages can report them to the Ghana Police Service on 191 or 18555 or contact the Cyber Security Authority on 292.
Motorists who have already provided their financial details to suspicious websites should immediately contact their banks to secure their accounts.
TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.
But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide, and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.