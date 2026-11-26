Four police officers in Zimbabwe faced court after allegedly removing Prophet Uebert Angel from his cell without authorisation during his custody

The startling allegations surfaced at Angel's bail hearing in Harare, where the preacher is contesting a charge of aggravated indecent assault

Angel's legal team separately raised concerns about the conditions of his initial arrest, claiming armed officers detained him mid-church service in handcuffs

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Four Zimbabwe police officers appeared before a court on Wednesday following allegations that they unlawfully removed Prophet Uebert Angel from his detention cell and escorted him to an office while he was in custody.

Four police officers in Zimbabwe faced court after allegedly removing Prophet Uebert Angel from his cell without authorisation during his custody. Credit: Uebert Angel

Source: Facebook

The allegations were brought to light during Angel's bail hearing in Harare, where the prominent preacher is facing a charge of aggravated indecent assault.

The arrested officers are accused of conducting the removal without proper authorisation, raising serious procedural questions about the handling of the high-profile case.

Beyond the cell removal allegations, Angel's lawyers have also challenged the circumstances surrounding his initial arrest.

According to his legal representatives, armed officers apprehended him in the middle of an ongoing church service and led him away in handcuffs.

They described the manner of the arrest as improper and inappropriate given the setting. The State indicated it would investigate those concerns.

The developments have attracted significant public interest both within Zimbabwe and internationally.

Social media users have been following the case closely and weighing in sharply on each new development as it emerges.

Angel remains in custody as the legal proceedings continue, with the bail hearing serving as the platform through which these fresh allegations about officer conduct were formally raised.

The case is expected to draw further scrutiny as both the cell removal matter and the contested arrest circumstances are examined by the relevant authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh