Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a mother-in-law feeding her son-in-law after his wedding

The man was said to have got drunk after his wedding to the woman's daughter and this warranted what she did

Many Nigerians heaped praises on the mother-in-law for her action and compared her with local mother-in-laws

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A mother-in-law played a motherly role to her daughter's husband by feeding him herself after he got drunk.

The man identified as Terry became semi-conscious after his marriage to the woman's daughter that he couldn't eat by himself.

Mother-in-law feeds new husband. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

Still in his wedding attire, the kind mother-in-law fed him salmon with her hands, as seen in a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

Terry ate the meal like a toddler with his mother-in-law occasionally forcing chunks of the meal trapped in his lips into his mouth.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh gathered that the incident happened somewhere in Scotland.

Many netizens showered encomiums on the mother-in-law as they subtly shaded their Nigerian counterparts, arguing that they wouldn't have done what the woman did.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@beastiful0147 said:

"If na poor man do this thing e go look like disgrace talk go go round , but if rich people run am e go de funny to all I no need explain much."

@jaylankie22 said:

"Wife don already run leave am? na mother in law dey feed am. Na only him know Wetin him dey face."

@macbhello said:

"9ja mother in-laws left the chat . They would have said I told you I didn’t like this guy you want to marry."

@dollarpam1 said:

"If Nigeria you go collect preachings tire..

"How can they be violent wen they correct their mistakes with so much love."

@rezioluwa said:

"A lot the black man still NEED to learn....we Africans would rather mock him in this situation....I’m sure some people are surprised!it’s just the right thing to do."

Groom abandons bride at wedding reception to grind backside of another lady

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a groom had left his bride to grind the backside of his alleged ex-lover.

In a video widely circulating on social media, the groom and his new wife could be seen sitting next to each other, while guests at their reception were jamming to a song by rapper Sarkodie

While still with his wife, a lady appeared and gestured to the groom to come and dance with her. Without giving much thought to his wife's feelings and the timing, he abandoned her to dance with his former girlfriend.

The groom could be seen in the video gyrating and grinding behind the woman amid cheers from his friends, most of whom were military personnel.

Source: YEN.com.gh