A husband has recently got many people talking on social media after choosing to celebrate his wife in a special way

In a Twitter post, @mrsoupreme revealed purchasing and customizing a car for his partner after giving birth to their children

@kebert2thumbsup commented: "When they tell you not to rush into marriage, take your time, develop yourself and your career, it's because of things like this"

A young man has recently gotten many people wishing for a man like him after taking to social media to share photos of the car he purchased for his wife.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @mrsoupreme had him revealing that he got the brand new 4X4 car for his partner after she safely gave birth to their child.

Excited expecting mother, new car, happy husband

Source: Twitter

My wife’s push gift is *almost* finished (of course ima drive it every chance I get)

@mrsoupreme affirmed that bringing a child to the world is a miracle and he is thankful to his wife for the children she has brought into the world.

He also praised mothers across the world for what they do.

This is a wrap. Matte military green. Nothing to promo but it’s nothing short of a miracle what women go through to bring a life into this world. Thankful for my amazing wife and two sons . Much love to the moms out there and black moms especially

Many who saw the post took to the comments section to praise the young man. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 6,000 retweets with over 2,000 quote tweets and 71,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Warbucks1122 commented:

This is nice as hell plus I didn’t even know VW made something like this!

@yasmineisokay replied:

Jesus I see what you’ve done for others

@xoxolb wrote:

IT MATCHES THE COLOR OF MOTHER NATUUUURREE!!! Man oh man this is so great! Congratulations to you BOTH!

From @OG_Dapsy:

When they tell you not to rush into marriage. Take your time, develop yourself and your career. Na because of things like this.

@AyoZsaZsa said:

Like push like labor!? Bc baby lemme find out I should’ve gotten something for 2days of labor and a emergency c-section

From @kebert2thumbsup:

That is one hell of a push gift! Pretty sure push gifts didn't exist when I was born!

