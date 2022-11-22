@maziekhalifa shared a video on TikTok showing the immense creativity of a young twelve-year-old boy

The video showed how the young boy built a mansion from a carton and showed the miniature property's impressive features

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments to wish the young boy good fortune

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A twelve-year-old boy has caused a major online stir by showcasing the plush mansion he built from a carton. The video was shared on social media by TikTok user @maziekhalifa. In the video, the boy flaunted the two-storey miniature mansion, showing its features such as a huge compound, balcony and others.

A 12-year-old boy builds a mansion from a carton box. Photo credit: @maziekhalifa

Source: UGC

A man was heard in the video talking about how the property resembled the ones sold in the plush neighbourhoods of Nigeria for millions. Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the young boy's creativity and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few of the reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

@maziekhalifasaid:

Please share this video for others to see it. Let's make him go viral

F.Young26 added:

I have a brother who has this sort of talent but he has left it to do yahoo oo

MMA CHI commented:

Nigeria get talent but our government will not help if government didn't help all TikTok people that get money should help

user3480654445658 remarked:

My boy! The world is waiting for you because you are born to rule the world. I wish you more blessings.

FLVOfficial opined:

We have to believe in ourselves! We are powerful so we should stop depending on white people to save us. This is proof.

Young Ghanaian Boy Builds Mansion Out Of Cardboard, Explains Its Features And Puts It On Sale For GH₵35

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian boy built a mansion from cardboard. Michael Aryiteey, a young Ghanaian boy, constructed a lovely cardboard house and is selling it for GH₵ 35. Several internet users who viewed the mansion after @skjunior54 tweeted the video on TikTok were amazed. In the video, young Michael Aryiteey took advantage of the chance to show a possible client around the miniature property and explain its features.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh