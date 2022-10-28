A mesmerising video of a snake swallowing an egg whole has sparked massive views and reactions on social media

The serpent said to be African Dasypeltis Medici was captured gradually swallowing the egg before eventually swallowing it whole

@LEEBIRCH, who commented with others online said, ''Never seen anything like it in all my life. He even ate the blue doves on the plate''

A mesmerising video of an African Dasypeltis Medici snake swallowing an egg whole at an unknown location has generated reactions on social media.

The footage shows the serpent swallowing what appears to be a chicken egg on leaves without cracking the shell.

In the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, the reptile slowly swallows the egg and eventually puts everything in its throat.

Reactions a long snake swallows an egg whole. Photo credit: @DailyLoud

Source: Twitter

Captioning the viral footage

The clip, shared to @DailyLoud, was accompanied by an interesting caption that read: The snake in this video is an African Dasypeltis Medici snake swallowing an egg bigger than its head, with unbelievable elasticity.

Netizens have watched the video more than three million times, and over 44,000 people reacted.

Read some of the comments below:

Netizens amazed by mesmerising video

@LEEBIRCH posted:

Never seen anything like it in all my life. He even ate the blue doves on the plate!

@DailyLoud commented:

Snakes do the most.

@DailyLoud asked:

Does it have the strength to crack the egg when it’s about halfway over it?

@freedivinemind commented:

OMG. It would just seem to me as if he was going to eat it. Why not squeeze it and break the egg and swallow everything ... Not my business. God knows what She/He created with all these species. Amazing.

@DemonicBriton commented:

Snakes are not anatomically designed to essentially chew their food in their mouth. Essentially, their digestive system does that work for them.

@imanupper reacted:

Snakes can’t possibly eat because they are hungry. It has to be just instinct because this just looks painful, and it has to hurt going down.

@DailyLoud said:

How TF does this egg not crack while it’s swallowing it? Eggs crack just in my back seat on the way home from the store.

Mystery Viral Photos Capture Grey Snake in Homeowner's Toilet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that terrifying photos showing a grey rat snake in a toilet have gone viral and garnered thousands of reactions, with several social media users impressing concern.

The images were shared online by the Eufaula Alabama Police Department in the United States after personnel successfully removed the serpent from a homeowner's toilet.

''We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh