A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins following in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

The woman, Safina Namukwaya, gave birth to a boy and a girl via caesarean at a fertility centre.

Safina Namukwaya. Source: UGC/BBC

Source: UGC

Namukwaya told local media it was a "miracle", according to reports.

The hospital congratulated her, saying her delivery was much more than a medical success.

She used a donor egg and her partner's sperms for the in-vitro fertilisation procedure.

The babies were born prematurely at 31 weeks and placed in incubators.

Namukwaya told Uganda's Daily Monitor newspaper that her pregnancy had been difficult as her partner abandoned her when he realised she was going to have twins.

"Men don't like to be told that you are carrying more than one child. Ever since I was admitted here, my man has never showed up," she said.

This is Ms Namukwaya's second delivery in three years. She gave birth to a baby girl in 2020.

Source: YEN.com.gh