Fire Oja, founder and leader of Roja City International Church, has earned widespread praise after an old prophecy of his reportedly came to pass, drawing renewed attention online

In a 2025 video, the prophet said he had received a vision urging Ghanaians to pray for fellow citizens living in South Africa ahead of an unfolding situation he foresaw

The resurfaced prophecy has sparked massive online reactions, with social media users debating the timing, meaning, and possible connection to recent happenings in South Africa

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An old prophecy by Ghanaian preacher Prophet Roja, also known as Prophet Fire Oja, has resurfaced online following recent developments involving Ghanaians living in South Africa.

Prophet Roja’s old prophecy appears to be fulfilled after reports of South Africans confronting Ghanaians living in the country. Image credit: CNN, De Lighter Roja/Facebook

Source: UGC

The founder and leader of the Roja City International Church had called on the public to pray for Ghanaians residing in South Africa in a video recorded on May 11, 2025, describing what he termed a worrying situation at the time.

In the old footage, he is heard saying, “bad news from South Africa,” during a prayer session, urging attention to the situation involving nationals abroad.

The video has now gained renewed attention after reports emerged of incidents involving confrontations between South Africans and some foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, with claims that some were asked to return to their home countries.

Additional reports have also circulated online suggesting that, in certain cases, foreign nationals seeking services at a hospital were allegedly turned away and advised to seek help elsewhere.

The situation has since drawn wider public concern, with discussions extending to national and international levels as authorities and leaders weigh in on the developments.

Watch Prophet Roja's 2025 prophecy in the Instagram video below.

Watch a video of foreigners being asked to leave a hospital in the X post below.

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for two countries

Earlier, Prophet Roja shared a rather unusual prophecy concerning a possible global conflict that he says could have far-reaching economic consequences.

The self-styled prophet, popularly known as Prophet Roja, claims he received a vision from God in which he saw a potential war situation involving the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Speaking during an interview on Angel FM in Accra, Prophet Roja said the revelation came as part of a spiritual message he believes should not be ignored, insisting that some of his past prophecies have materialised.

He explained that although the vision is troubling, he is convinced it carries a warning that must be taken seriously, particularly in the context of global diplomatic relations and economic stability.

According to him, such a conflict would not only affect the two countries involved but could also have ripple effects across the world, including Ghana.

Prophet Roja claims to have seen a vision involving a possible global conflict. Photo credit: DeLighter Roja/Facebook, paul currie/gtty images

Source: UGC

Prophet Roja noted that many Ghanaians reside in both the United States and the United Kingdom, adding that any instability in those countries would be deeply concerning for him personally.

He further stressed that it is not his wish for any war to occur, saying he is actively praying and offering spiritual directions to prevent such an outcome.

The prophet called on Christians to also pray and commit both nations into God’s hands to avert any potential conflict.

Prophet Henry Samuel, widely known as Prophet Roja, is known for making bold and sometimes controversial prophecies.

He explained that his focus on warning about potential events is meant to alert leaders early so preventive measures can be taken.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Roja had advised Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared alleged family secrets about the media personality and claimed that he would be president one day.

Source: YEN.com.gh