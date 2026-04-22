A Ghanaian man based in South Africa has broken his silence on a viral video involving his compatriot and an anti-migrant group in that country

He told his relatives back home that he was safe in the country and proceeded to share some updates on happenings there

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the situation in South Africa

A Ghanaian man based in South Africa has spoken out on a viral video involving a Ghanaian man and some South African locals.

Known on TikTok as @big.freedom.sa, the young man said in a video that he had been inundated with messages from people trying to find out about his well-being since the incident went viral.

A Ghanaian man in South Africa sends a message to relatives in the wake of a viral confrontation video. Photo credit: @big.freedom.sa/TikTok, @Kasemnewsgh

Source: TikTok

Commenting on the situation, he said this was not the first time some locals in South Africa have staged protests seeking to confront migrants in the country.

He, however, clarified that the actions of some individuals should not be misinterpreted to mean that all South Africans are demanding that Africans leave the country.

He added that, based on briefings received from the High Commission in South Africa, Ghanaians should remain indoors whenever such protests occur to avoid confrontation.

“Also, if they even meet you at any time, do not engage in exchanges with them. Just agree with whatever they are saying.”

He concluded by informing his loved ones back in Ghana that he was in good condition since the incident began.

Okudzeto Ablakwa reacts to viral South Africa video

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reached out to his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following disturbing viral videos showing alleged xenophobic attacks on some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

He said the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation expressed empathy with the victims and assured him that the South African government would undertake full-scale investigations into the incidents.

South African government to address xenophobic attacks

Okudzeto Ablakwa further disclosed that the South African government is scheduled to brief African ambassadors on the matter as part of efforts to address concerns raised by affected countries.

He also confirmed that he has been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affaors, announces that Cabinet has approved visa-free agreements with Antigua, Maldives and Zambia. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to happenings in South Africa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the ongoing situation:

User67268687623223 stated:

“Thank you so much bro.”

Face the Fact opined:

“Thanks for the advice.”

Gladys KK opined:

“Thank you, God bless you bro.”

RASHID added:

“Freedom, if the government is not in support of what they are doing, why not involve the security services?”

COFFIE@ added:

“Why, if you want to leave, won’t they arrest you at the airport?”

Ghana approves visa-free agreements with 3 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Cabinet had approved new visa waiver agreements between Ghana and Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives, and Zambia.

The agreement covers all categories of Ghanaian passports, including ordinary, service, and diplomatic passports.

Source: YEN.com.gh