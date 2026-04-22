A Ghanaian resident in South Africa was seen being accosted amid anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of the country.

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In the video, one of the South Africans, a woman, told him they would no longer tolerate foreigners from other African countries.

The video, shared on Facebook, showed her saying Africans must learn to stay in their countries and fix their issues.

"We are tired of seeing African migrants moving all over the world, refusing to fix your own countries. Now we are making it very clear to you guys, we don't want you here. We want you to fix your countries."

The group then asked the Ghanaian man to show them his passport, which led to him nullina out a document.

The group then asked the Ghanaian man to show them his passport, which led to him pulling out a document.

After he showed them the document, which was a "certified copy" of his passport, they accused him of buying it (the document) from a corrupt South African official.

The BBC reported that Nigeria's high commission in South Africa urged its citizens there to be cautious following an anti-illegal immigration protest in Eastern Cape province that turned violent.

Source: YEN.com.gh