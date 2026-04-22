South Africans were videoed demanding that non-citizens leave public hospitals and seek healthcare in private facilities

In the video online, a young South African man ordered the health workers to only stabilise the non-citizens and send them away

Ghanaians who saw the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A video trending on social media showed some South Africans sacking non-citizens from hospitals in the country.

A young man who was wearing an ash shirt asked all those who were not citizens of South Africa to leave the hospital after they had been stabilised.

South Africans ask other citizens of other African countries to leave their public hospitals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He told the health workers to only stabilise patients who are not South Africans.

"If you know you’re not a South African citizen, may you please stand up and leave our hospital?"

The young man indicated that the private hospitals are available for non-South Africans to access. He added that the laws of the country do not permit non-citizens to receive medical attention in public hospitals.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to xenophobic attacks

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@harissonhates said:

"This has gone beyond anything reasonable. Are they now saying that lactating mothers and sick foreigners don’t deserve healthcare in your country? I always say there is no hell waiting for us; we are already inside it."

@TheLoudIntrovet wrote:

"Africans telling other Africans to 'go home' while the real foreigners who colonised them are enjoying retirement visas. The joke is loud."

@theexous90 said:

"The black man is his own enemy. This is so inhumane and stupid. How can a man deny his fellow man access to health care? That man and his cohorts are just stupid."

@LoneRanger_TT wrote:

"Who exactly is he? What power does he have to say and do such? Where's the leadership and security of the hospital? Who's empowering them?... Sad!"

@q_pome said:

"In all of this, I have just one question. Where are the law enforcement agencies, and what are they doing about citizens taking the law into their own hands?"

@zikydarrah wrote:

"There are South Africans living in other African countries, in fact, there are so many South African companies outside their country, all countries whose citizens are being targeted should send a warning."

@andrew692633 said:

"If you’re a Ghanaian and you’re seeing this. It tells you to hold out politicians accountable so Ghana will be better for us, not to go anywhere and get this type of inhumane treatment."

Source: YEN.com.gh