Renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, has prophesied a presidential run for media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, on live TV.

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, the prophet appeared as a guest on Captain Smart's Onua Maakye show to discuss his prophetic work.

Prophet Roja claimed that the Onua TV presenter was facing marital struggles, which had affected him emotionally and spiritually. He also detailed the events that transpired in a dream the media personality had on Sunday, October 26.

He claimed that God had already shown him the steps he needed to take to find the fulfillment he wanted in his life.

Roja delivers presidential prophecy to Captain Smart

Prophet Roja claimed that Captain Smart's path in life would be similar to that of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and that he had been destined to be a president of the country and not a TV show presenter.

He said:

"Ghana's Nkrumah is sitting here. Your job isn't to host a morning show. You are a president of Ghana."

He also detailed some secrets regarding the media personality's birth, claiming that his mother nearly got rid of him due to her aspirations of becoming a nurse, combined with the pressure from his late grandmother.

Prophet Roja claimed that Captain Smart's grandfather intervened and convinced his mother to keep her pregnancy after consulting a spiritual advisor about his destiny in life.

He prophesied doom for the media personality if he failed to quit his job as the Onua Maakye morning show host and embark on a political career.

The prophet claimed that Captain Smart and his mother had a covenant with the late Prophetess Grace Mensah, the founder of Edumfa Prayer Camp, who was his spiritual protector.

He also advised the broadcaster to visit former president John Agyekum Kufuor for consultation before it is too late.

Prophet Roja also claimed to have received a vision of the veteran broadcaster being ushered into the parliament as the president of Ghana.

He also claimed that the media personality had a dream where he was being sworn into office as president. He also detailed the activities the Onua TV presenter engaged in before appearing on his TV show.

The videos of Captain Smart receiving the presidential prophecy from Prophet Roja on live TV are below:

Amoako Attah shares doom prophecy with Captain

Prophet Roja's encounter with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye comes months after Apostle Amoako Attah prophesied doom for the media personality's life.

The man of God spoke about some spiritual attacks the former Angel FM presenter was facing on live TV.

He narrated a dream the presenter had, which he said was a warning of the coming attacks. Captain Smart admitted to having that dream and said the horse he saw was white.

Amoako Attah continued his narration, noting that this was a sign of incoming glory for the presenter, which was why he was being assaulted in the spiritual realm.

The video of Apostle Amoako Attah prophesying doom for Captain Smart is below:

Roja's prophecy about Captain Smart stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rasskobby wrote:

"Can the man of God ask God to change his mind? We don't want Captain Smart near any government."

Kobby commented:

"Me, if it's not true koraa, I would pretend like it's true to avoid any animguase3. That's what's going on there from the looks of the captain's face."

Afribenco Business Solutions said:

"Captain dey fear say he go mention things 😂😂😂😂."

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for Ejisu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied doom for Ejisu during an interview with Nana Romeo.

In a video, the prophet claimed to have received a vision where he saw darkness upon the community in the Ashanti Region.

Prophet Roja also called for prayers from Ghanaians to avert the dangers facing the Ejisu constituency.

