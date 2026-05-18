The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecasted thunderstorms on May 18, following the recent weekend rains

Southern Ghana is expected to experience mist, slight rain, and intermittent sunny spells in the course of the day

The northern regions are forecasted to remain sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting a reasonable likelihood of more thunderstorms later on May 18 after a weekend of downpours.

Starting in the morning, the agency said some coastal, forest, and hilly areas in southern Ghana may experience mist or fog with slight rain.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting more rain on May 18. Credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses, sunny conditions with occasional cloud cover will persist, according to the update on X.

Later in the afternoon and into the evening hours, a few places along the coast, middle and transition sectors are likely to experience thunderstorms or rain.

In the northern half, the agency said the weather will remain mostly sunny during the day, with cases of isolated thunderstorms and rain in a few places later in the evening.

Ghana meteo gets automated weather stations

As part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has handed over nine automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency on May 6.

The is aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

The UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala, noted that reliable meteorological data remains central to effective early warning systems and climate services, describing the weather stations as practical tools for prevention and preparedness.

The weather stations are expected to improve data availability across the country, support more accurate forecasts, and strengthen early warning systems.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is the state institution mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development, established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, the Ghana Meteorological Agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

Heavy rains leads to building collapse

On June 25, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the Cape Coast was affected by some building collapses after some heavy rain.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, collapsed.

This unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman after the collapse in the early hours of the day.

Source: YEN.com.gh