GACL has upgraded security screening equipment at Accra International Airport for enhanced passenger convenience

According to the GACL, passengers no longer need to remove shoes, belts, or laptops during security checks

A new Automatic Tray Return System has been introduced to streamline processing and improve the experience

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The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) indicated that it has upgraded its security screening equipment to state-of-the-art ones to make travelling more convenient for passengers.

The screening equipment has been deployed for passengers to use at Terminals 2 and 3 of the Accra International Airport.

GACL rolls out new security screening tech at Accra International Airport. Photo credit: @ghanaairports

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the GACL said that this implies that passengers travelling through Accra's International Airport will no longer need to remove their shoes, belts or laptops during security screening.

The GACL described the upgrade as a measure designed to enhance aviation security while improving the overall passenger experience.

According to the GACL, the new system introduces four key changes to the screening process.

The statement indicated that laptops and other large electronic devices can now remain in cabin baggage during screening, doing away with the long-standing requirement to place them separately in trays.

Passengers will also not be required to take off their shoes and belts at checkpoints, unless otherwise demanded during security profiling.

It further added that Liquids, Aerosols and Gels (LAGs) can also be in cabin bags, as separate screening of these items may no longer be necessary.

However, the existing regulation restricting LAGs to a maximum of 100ml per container remains in force.

The airport operator said a new Automatic Tray Return System has also been introduced to speed up processing, quickly returning trays to passengers for the repacking of divested items.

The GACL indicated that the existing screening procedures and equipment will operate alongside the new ones until they are fully phased out.

"Ghana Airports Company Limited kindly requests the cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders as we commence operations with the new equipment in the coming days," management said in the notice.

Read the Facebook statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh