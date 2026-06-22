Ghanaian Man Turns Down £200,000, Prefers £50,000 to Exit UK, Video
- A video surfaced on social media showing a Ghanaian man stating his willingness to leave the United Kingdom for a financial payout
- The man named Yeboah mentioned that a sum of £50,000 would be enough for him to relocate to Ghana and never return
- Social media users reacted to the clip by discussing the economic realities of living abroad and the value of foreign currency back home
A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has caused a stir online after declaring that he would gladly accept a financial payout to relocate to his home country permanently.
In a video shared on X by YabaLeftOnline on June 22, 2026, the man identified as Yeboah addressed an ongoing discussion about state-sponsored relocation incentives.
Yeboah explained that a hypothetical offer of £200,000 (approximately GH₵2.72 million) was far more than he required to make the move. According to him, a smaller fraction of that amount would be entirely sufficient to settle him comfortably back home.
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"£200,000 is too much. Just give me £50,000 (approximately GH₵690,000), and I will leave the UK for Ghana and never return," in his words.
He further noted that Ghana remains a beautiful country to live in, but it simply lacks sustainable economic opportunities for its people. His straightforward explanation quickly gathered massive engagement as users debated the financial logic of his choice.
The X post below has the video of the Ghanaian man trending online.
Reactions pour in on Ghanaian man's choice
The video triggered a wave of diverse opinions from Africans at home and in the diaspora regarding the high cost of living overseas.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Ghanaian man's post below:
@UchechiClinton wrote:
"That's true now, wetin him dey wait dey do again, €50k is not a small money, he will just go and give himself a title on his home town."
@Ezedontmiss shared:
"Naija man go need pass that one ohh. Like the least £500,000 for starters."
@AOnyii6056 commented:
"So people don't even rate the UK like that."
@BulusPaul9 questioned:
"This is how Africa abroad ain't finding it easy? Many whites are floating £1m you're craving for just £50 thousands to come home?"
@jose66542 noted:
"Some folks overseas would dash back if they had access to the same quality of life guaranteed or provided to over there. This is all the more reason we need to get it right in 2027."
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigns
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he is resigning as leader of the governing Labour Party, ending a tenure marked by a sharp and sustained collapse in public support.
Starmer confirmed he will remain as caretaker prime minister while Labour selects a new leader, a process expected to conclude within the next few weeks.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh