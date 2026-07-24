Australia's Department of Home Affairs updated its citizenship by conferral requirements on July 24, 2026

The seven conditions cover residency, character, language, and an applicant's ties to Australia

Children under 16 are exempt from some conditions, though permanent residency remains mandatory for all applicants

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published seven conditions that permanent residents must fulfil before they can apply for citizenship by conferral, one of the most common pathways to becoming an Australian citizen.

The guidance was last updated on July 24, 2026, and applies to adults and, in certain circumstances, children.

The Australian government lists seven requirements foreigners must meet to become citizens in 2026. Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake, Petesphotography

Source: Getty Images

Australian citizenship: Core residency and character rules

Every person named in a citizenship application must already hold permanent residency at the time of applying, with no exceptions. Beyond that, applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for the four years immediately before submitting their application.

Within that period, they must have held a permanent visa or a Special Category Visa for at least the final 12 months, and must not have spent more than 12 months total outside the country during those four years, including no more than 90 days in the last year alone.

Children under 16 are exempt from the general residence requirement but must still hold permanent residency.

All applicants aged 18 and over must also demonstrate good character, which the government defines as the "enduring moral qualities of a person."

Assessors can consider criminal convictions, court obligations, associations with individuals of concern, domestic violence incidents, and whether the applicant has been truthful in their dealings with Australian authorities.

Australia: Language, citizenship test, and community ties

Most applicants are required to sit a citizenship test that covers basic English, Australian values, and the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

To pass, an applicant must score at least 75% overall and answer all five Australian values questions correctly. Passing the test simultaneously satisfies the language proficiency requirement.

Those who are exempt from the test may instead attend an interview to confirm their identity and demonstrate they understand the nature of their application.

The seventh and final condition requires authorities to be satisfied that an applicant is likely to live in Australia or maintain a genuine connection to the country, even if they reside abroad.

Officials may look at property ownership or rental arrangements, financial assets held in Australia, employment status, family ties, travel history, and involvement in community organisations.

The Department of Home Affairs has explicitly stated that a social connection to Australian citizens or residents alone is insufficient to meet this requirement.

Source: YEN.com.gh