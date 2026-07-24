Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published the official fees for citizenship applications, covering both adult and minor applicants

Adult applicants aged 18 and above are required to pay $653 CAD, while minors under 18 attract a significantly lower fee of $100 CAD

Canada's citizenship process takes roughly 12 months from the date a complete application is received to when the applicant is sworn in

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Canada's federal immigration authority, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has released official details on the fees and processing timelines for foreign nationals seeking to become Canadian citizens, with different costs applying to adults and minors.

Canada publishes the citizenship fee and processing time for adult and minor applicants. Photo: PeopleImages

Source: TikTok

Adult applicants aged 18 and above are required to pay $653 CAD (approximately GHC5,400), while those under the age of 18 attract a much lower fee of $100 CAD (approximately GHC830).

Canada citizenship: How long the process takes

The standard processing period for a citizenship application is approximately 12 months.

The countdown begins the moment the authority receives a fully completed application, meaning all supporting documents and required information must be in order from the outset.

The timeline runs through every stage of the process, including the citizenship test and ceremony where applicable, and concludes only when the applicant is officially recognised as a Canadian citizen.

The IRCC noted that non-routine or complex cases may take longer to conclude. Processing speeds are also affected by the overall volume of applications in the system, available staffing levels for each applicant category, and projections for incoming applications.

Canada citizenship: Who qualifies as an adult applicant

To be eligible for citizenship as an adult, a foreign national must already hold permanent resident status in Canada. They must have maintained a sufficient physical presence in the country during the qualifying period.

Simply holding residency on paper does not satisfy this requirement; actual time spent living in Canada is what counts.

Where applicable under Canadian law, applicants must also have filed their income taxes in Canada.

Those between the ages of 18 and 54 face two additional requirements: demonstrating proficiency in either English or French, and passing the citizenship knowledge test.

All adult applicants, regardless of age, are required to take the oath of citizenship.

Additionally, no applicant may be subject to a legal prohibition that would bar them from acquiring citizenship.

Source: YEN.com.gh