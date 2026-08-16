The UK government published the minimum annual salary foreign nationals must earn to qualify for a health and care worker visa

Applicants must note that the £31,300 figure is not a flat rate applied uniformly across all roles in the health and care sector

The threshold has direct implications for Ghanaians pursuing the japa route into UK healthcare, covering nurses and care workers among others

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The UK government has outlined the minimum annual salary that foreign nationals must earn to be eligible for a health and care worker visa, publishing the financial requirement on its official government website.

According to the guidance made public, applicants seeking roles under the health and care worker visa category must receive a salary of no less than £31,300 per year. This translates to about GHs 459,487.

The UK government has a minimum annual salary that foreign nationals must earn to qualify for a health and care worker visa. Credit: Ian West/ CRISTINA ALDEHUELA

Source: Getty Images

The figure, however, does not apply uniformly across every position. The government's published guidance specifies that the higher of two values will determine the threshold in each individual case.

"You'll usually need to be paid at least £31,300 per year, or the lower 'going rate' for your job, whichever is higher," the guidance states.

In practice, this means £31,300 functions as a baseline minimum. Certain roles within the health and care sector carry their own designated going rates, and where a job's going rate exceeds the baseline, employers are required to meet the higher figure for a visa application to be considered valid.

What the Threshold Means for Applicants

The UK government has recognised that job opportunities across the country are plentiful, but positions under the health and care worker visa route carry specific compliance obligations.

Both employers and applicants are expected to confirm that any salary offer aligns with the government's stated thresholds before submitting a visa application.

For Ghanaians exploring the health and care worker route to the UK, the £31,300 annual salary benchmark represents a concrete financial reference point.

The figure applies to a range of regulated professions, including nurses, care workers, and other health professionals seeking to work in the country under this visa category.

UK announces major Global Talent visa changes

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has broadened access to the Global Talent visa's Endorsed Funder pathway.

The change allows more than 100 research-intensive private companies to sponsor leading scientists and engineers from abroad to work in Britain.

Previously, only universities, research institutes, and a select group of approved research bodies could use this route to bring in international talent. However, commercial businesses are now also eligible to do the same.

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Source: YEN.com.gh