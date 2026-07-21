The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published its official entry requirements, covering which nationals can enter without a visa

Third-country nationals holding a valid Schengen residence permit are also among those who qualify for visa-free access to Estonia

Travellers must carry a valid passport or national identity card at all times, even when crossing internal Schengen borders

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Estonia has published the country's official visa entry requirements on its website, outlining which nationals can travel to Estonia without prior authorisation and what documentation they must carry.

Nationals of all European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Schengen Area member states do not require a visa to enter Estonia.

Estonian announces its official entry requirements. regarding countries that now can now enter without a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The eligible countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Who else qualifies for Estonia visa-free entry

Beyond EU and EEA citizens, third-country nationals holding a valid residence permit issued by any Schengen member state are also permitted to enter Estonia without a visa. Holders of diplomatic, service, official and special passports from eligible third countries additionally benefit from short-term visa-free access.

Family members of EU, EEA or EFTA nationals may also enter without a visa, provided they present both a valid passport from their country of origin and a residence card issued under EU Directive 2004/38/EC.

The residence card must carry the exact text "Residence Card of a Family Member of an EEA National" to be accepted at the border.

Ireland is a notable distinction in the visa-free framework. While it is a full EU member state, it does not form part of the Schengen Area, meaning the applicable rules differ slightly depending on which framework is being applied.

Documents to have for Estonia free visa

Although passport checks are not routinely conducted at internal Schengen borders, travellers are still legally required to carry a valid travel document throughout their journey.

A passport or national identity card satisfies this requirement, but driving licences, bank cards, postcards and tax cards are not recognised as valid identification under Schengen rules.

Police and immigration officers across Schengen member states retain the authority to request travel documents at internal border crossings. Travellers who cannot produce appropriate documentation may be turned back or detained.

Prospective visitors to Estonia are advised to verify their individual eligibility before travelling, particularly those holding residence permits issued outside the Schengen Area or passports from countries not covered by the visa-free arrangements listed in the official entry requirements.

Saint Kitts names African countries needing visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saint Kitts and Nevis had published a list of more than 30 African countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before entering the twin-island Caribbean federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis said the countries include Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar and Mali.

Source: YEN.com.gh