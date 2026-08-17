The UK government has an official list of international organisations whose staff qualify for exemption from standard immigration requirements

A total of 39 organisations with offices or headquarters in the United Kingdom appear on the list, spanning multiple global sectors

The exemptions apply to employees of bodies operating across finance, health, development, environment, and security

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The UK government has an official list of international organisations whose employees are entitled to exemption from immigration control, identifying 39 bodies whose staff are not subject to the standard entry and residency requirements that apply to most foreign nationals in the country.

The list, released by the UK government, covers organisations that maintain offices or headquarters on British soil.

The UK government has an official list of international organisations whose staff qualify for exemption from standard immigration requirements. Credit: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Staff employed by these bodies qualify for exempt entry clearances, placing them outside the ordinary immigration framework that governs the movement of foreign nationals into and within the United Kingdom.

The 39 organisations named on the list span a wide range of international sectors, including finance, public health, development, environmental affairs, and security.

The breadth of institutions covered reflects the UK's role as host to a significant number of multilateral and intergovernmental bodies, particularly in London.

Exempt entry clearances granted to qualifying staff members mean those individuals are not required to meet the same visa conditions, work permit rules, or residency criteria imposed on other categories of foreign nationals seeking to enter or remain in the country.

The organisations covered are:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) The World Health Organization (WHO) The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) The International Development Agency (IDA) The International Finance Corporation (IFC) Bank for International Settlements (BIS) CAB International (CABI) (Previously Commonwealth Agricultural Bureaux) Commonwealth Foundation Commonwealth Secretariat Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom (EU Del) European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) European Bioinformatics Institute (also known as European Molecular Biology Laboratory) (EMBL-EBI) European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF) European Forest Institute (EFI) European Southern Observatory (ESO) European Space Agency (ESA) European Union Officials (working under the Windsor Agreement) Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) International Government Organisation (GIGO) Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) International Coffee Organization (ICO) International Grains Council (IGC) International Maritime Organization (IMO) International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund (IOPCF) International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund 1992 (IOPCF 1992) International Organization for Migration (IOM) International Sugar Organization (ISO) International Whaling Commission (IWC) North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization (NASCO) North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (NATO DIANA) North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) OSPAR Commission (OSPAR) Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP)

Scope and Significance of the Published List

The publication of a formal, consolidated list provides clarity on which international employees benefit from these arrangements and under what conditions.

Organisations represented range from global financial institutions to bodies focused on humanitarian and environmental mandates, each with a recognised presence in the United Kingdom.

The move formalises existing diplomatic and treaty-based protections that have long governed the status of international civil servants and organisation staff operating on British territory, bringing those provisions together in a single publicly accessible document.

UK shares income requirement for permanent residence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK announced that individuals seeking permanent residence must earn a minimum of £41,700 per year.

The rule applies to individuals currently living in the UK on either a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa who wish to transition to Indefinite Leave to Remain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh