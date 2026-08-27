Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined exactly what successful permanent Partner visa applicants will receive once a decision is reached

The Australian government confirmed applicants do not need to be on Australian soil when their case is processed

Authorities also detailed what happens when a Partner visa application is refused, including whether a review can be sought

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released guidance clarifying the process for permanent Partner visa applicants, detailing what they can expect to receive once a decision has been made on their case.

The Australian government specified that an applicant's physical location at the time of assessment has no bearing on the outcome.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs clarifies Partner visa outcomes and refusals, detailing rights for applicants both in and out of the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Whether an individual is inside Australia or overseas, authorities will still make a determination and communicate the result through written correspondence.

What successful applicants will receive

For those granted a permanent Partner visa, also known as the Subclass 801, the department will issue a written notification containing three specific details: the visa grant number, the date the visa takes effect, and the conditions attached to it. Applicants are advised to retain a copy of this notification for their personal records.

The Subclass 801 is the second stage of a two-step partner visa process. It is intended for individuals in a genuine relationship with an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen, and typically follows an initial temporary Partner visa.

What happens when an application is refused

Unsuccessful applicants will similarly receive written communication from the department. This correspondence will include the specific reasons the application was declined, along with an indication of whether the applicant is entitled to seek a review of the decision.

One aspect the government has made particularly clear is that application fees will not be refunded under any circumstances. Any fees paid upon lodging a permanent Partner visa application are non-recoverable, regardless of whether the application is approved or rejected.

The guidance provides a clearer picture of what foreign nationals navigating Australia's partner migration pathway can anticipate at the conclusion of their application process.

Australia announces 2026 Partner visa waiting period

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has announced that people applying for the permanent Partner visa (subclass 801) cannot proceed directly to the permanent stage and must wait for a set period before their application can be considered.

The visa is intended for individuals in a genuine relationship with an Australian citizen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh