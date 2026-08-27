Australia Tells Partner Visa Holders 3 Things To Do if Their Relationship Ends

Australia's Department of Home Affairs published official guidance for partner visa holders whose relationships have broken down

The guidance requires visa holders to formally notify the department and take specific digital safety measures to protect their personal information

Australia confirmed that a relationship breakdown does not automatically disqualify partner visa holders from obtaining permanent residency

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published formal instructions detailing what partner visa holders living in the country must do if their relationship ends, covering both official immigration requirements and personal online safety.

The guidance applies to individuals on a partner visa who are separating from or have lost their sponsoring partner while residing in Australia.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines guidance for partner visa holders on relationship breakdowns, digital safety measures, and permanent residency eligibility. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3 steps for digital safety after separation

The department identified three immediate digital safety actions visa holders should take once a relationship breaks down. First, they should change their ImmiAccount password without delay. Second, they should avoid using any saved passwords to access ImmiAccount, given that a former partner may have had prior knowledge of those credentials.

Third, they should either change the password on the email account linked to their ImmiAccount or create an entirely new email account to keep all official correspondence private and secure.

Beyond those online measures, visa holders are also required to formally report the change in their relationship status to the department.

This is done by submitting a Notification of Relationship Cessation form through ImmiAccount. For those without access to the platform, the department accepts notifications submitted via the Partner Processing Enquiry Form as an alternative.

Permanent visa still possible after separation

A significant aspect of the guidance clarifies that a relationship breakdown does not automatically remove a visa holder's eligibility for permanent residency in Australia.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that applicants may still qualify for a permanent visa grant even if the relationship has ended or if their partner has died.

This protection extends specifically to victims of domestic and family violence. The department stated that individuals experiencing abuse within their relationship may still be eligible for a permanent visa and directed affected persons to dedicated domestic and family violence visa support resources.

All information disclosed to the department in such circumstances is handled confidentially.

The publication of these guidelines follows a separate announcement from the Department of Home Affairs confirming that applicants for the permanent Partner visa subclass 801 are required to serve a waiting period before their application is formally assessed.

Australia states permanent Partner visa waiting period

In a related development, Australia has announced that prospective applicants applying for the permanent Partner visa (subclass 801) must wait for a set period before their application can be considered.

This visa is intended for individuals in a genuine relationship with an Australian citizen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh