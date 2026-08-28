New Zealand Announces Age Limit for Children Joining Parents on Temporary Visa

New Zealand Immigration has published updated guidance outlining which children qualify as dependants on a parent's temporary visa

Children aged 19 and under must meet three specific conditions to be included in a parent's visitor or student visa application

The rules change significantly once a child reaches the age of 20, with separate conditions that affect how they can live alongside a parent

New Zealand Immigration has released updated guidance setting out the age-based conditions that determine whether a child can be listed as a dependant on a parent's visitor or student visa application.

Under the published rules, a child qualifies as a dependant if they are 19 years old or younger, are single, and rely on their parent for financial support.

New Zealand Immigration updates rules on child dependants in visa applications. Conditions for children under 20 are clarified, with changes for those aged 20+. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All three conditions must be met simultaneously. Children who are already financially self-sufficient may be excluded even if they fall within the eligible age range.

Additional condition for 18- and 19-year-olds

Children in the 18 to 19 age bracket face one further requirement beyond the standard three. They must not have a child of their own. If they do, they are disqualified from being listed as a dependant on a parent's application, regardless of whether they satisfy the other criteria.

Parents applying for a primary or secondary student visa, or a visitor visa, can include eligible children in their application provided all relevant conditions are met.

What changes when a child turns 20

The rules shift considerably once a child reaches 20 years of age. At that point, parents can no longer include them in a visitor or student visa application, and those children are also barred from using their relationship with a parent as the basis for their own application for a visa of the same type.

Children aged 20 and above who wish to live in New Zealand alongside a parent must apply for a visa independently, through whichever immigration pathway they personally qualify for. The guidance states clearly that the parent-child relationship carries no immigration weight for this age group in the context of temporary visas of this nature.

The updated guidance provides clearer boundaries for families navigating New Zealand's immigration system, particularly those with adult children who may have assumed they could join a parent under the same application.

New Zealand launches visa for parents

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had introduced a visa pathway aimed at allowing citizens and permanent residents to bring their parents into the country for extended stays.

The move grants eligible parents a five-year, multiple-entry visitor visa that can be renewed, enabling them to remain in New Zealand for a cumulative total of up to 10 years.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh