The Dutch government published official guidance on which foreign nationals qualify to open a bank account in the Netherlands

EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens face fewer requirements than other foreign nationals under the new banking guidance

A citizen service number (BSN) plays a central role in the process for foreigners who pay taxes in the Netherlands

The Dutch government has released official guidance outlining the conditions under which foreign nationals who plan to stay in the Netherlands for more than 90 days may open a local bank account.

The rules draw a clear distinction between two categories of foreign nationals, with eligibility determined largely by citizenship and residency status.

The Dutch government details new criteria for foreign nationals opening bank accounts, with EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens facing fewer requirements than others. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EU, Swiss nationals face fewer barriers

Nationals from European Union member states, European Economic Area countries, and Switzerland occupy the most straightforward position under the guidance.

These individuals are not required to hold a residence permit in order to open a Dutch bank account, giving them a smoother path into the country's banking system than their counterparts from other parts of the world.

Foreign nationals from outside those three blocs face additional requirements. To qualify for a bank account, they must be formally registered with a Dutch municipality and hold a valid residence permit. Both conditions must be met at the same time; satisfying only one of the two is not sufficient.

Role of the BSN in Dutch banking access

Beyond the residency and permit requirements, the Dutch government has also clarified a related tax obligation. Any foreign national who pays taxes in the Netherlands must obtain a citizen service number, referred to locally as a BSN, before a bank will process their application.

Importantly, the BSN is not a separate requirement that demands additional administrative steps. The Dutch government notes that the number is assigned automatically when a person completes their registration with a local municipality.

In practical terms, this means that registering with a municipality simultaneously satisfies the eligibility condition for opening a bank account and secures the tax identification number required to complete the process.

The guidance is intended to provide clarity for the growing number of foreign nationals relocating to the Netherlands for work, study, or other purposes, outlining in precise terms what each group must have in place before approaching a Dutch bank.

Netherlands launches job site for foreign workers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands has launched an official government jobs website designed to help foreign nationals find employment opportunities.

The portal allows job seekers based outside the Netherlands to browse available positions and filter results according to their professional qualifications and skill sets.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh