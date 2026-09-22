Germany's official Make It in Germany portal has published a structured guide detailing what international students must do before applying for a study visa

Applicants must confirm their qualifications are recognised, prove language proficiency, and secure a university place before submitting any paperwork

Students from outside the EU must demonstrate financial self-sufficiency, with a blocked account holding at least €11,904 required as proof of funding

Germany has set out four compulsory steps that international students must complete before they can begin the formal process of applying for a study visa, according to guidance published on the government-backed Make It in Germany portal.

The portal, which serves as Germany's official resource for prospective migrants and students, presents a structured checklist that applicants must work through long before any visa paperwork is submitted.

Germany’s portal lists four steps international students must complete before applying for a study visa, covering eligibility, language, admission and funding. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What international students must do before applying

The first requirement is confirming that existing academic qualifications are recognised within Germany.

Foreign secondary school certificates and university credentials do not automatically qualify an applicant for admission to a German institution. Prospective students can check their eligibility through the DAAD database on admission requirements, which indicates whether additional examinations may be necessary.

Language proficiency forms the second step. Students enrolling in German-taught programmes must present one of five accepted certificates: the DSH, TestDaF, telc Deutsch C1 Hochschule, Deutsches Sprachdiplom II, or the Goethe C2 certificate. All five have been valid proof of German language competency for university admission since 12 February 2016. Students applying to English-language programmes are generally not subject to this requirement.

The third step is securing a place at a German university. Applicants can search for eligible programmes through the Study in Germany database and apply either directly to their chosen institution or through uni-assist, which manages the admissions process on behalf of many German universities.

Funding and who needs a visa

Proof of financial means is the fourth and arguably most demanding requirement. Students from countries outside the European Union or European Economic Area who need a residence permit to study in Germany must demonstrate they can cover both tuition and living expenses.

The most common method is opening a blocked account in Germany containing a minimum of €11,904, the current 2026 threshold. As an alternative, a person already residing legally in Germany can file a Declaration of Commitment with the local foreigners authority on the applicant's behalf.

Scholarships are available through institutions such as the DAAD, though the portal notes these are seldom awarded from the first semester and are more accessible to students in advanced semesters or doctoral programmes.

Once all four steps are satisfied, applicants can proceed to the visa stage. Citizens of EU member states, as well as those from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, do not require a visa. Nationals from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are among a limited group also exempt from this requirement. All other international students, including those from most African nations, must obtain a student visa before travelling to Germany to study.

Germany shares job application tips for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had published fresh guidance for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to secure jobs in the country.

The official Make it in Germany portal has disclosed tips to help international jobseekers prepare their CVs and cover letters in line with common recruitment practices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh