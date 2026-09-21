Ghana is preparing to host a high-level side event on Reparatory Justice at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly

The quest for Reparatory Justice is structured around 19 distinct pillars covering areas from debt relief to diaspora rights

Key pillars include Compensatory Reparations, Climate Justice, Gender Justice, and the Right of Return for diaspora communities

Ghana is set to host a prominent side event on Reparatory Justice on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, drawing renewed attention to the framework guiding global efforts to address historical injustices.

Ghana is preparing to host a high-level side event on Reparatory Justice at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

Central to those efforts is a 19-pillar structure that maps out the scope and ambitions of the reparatory justice agenda.

The framework is among the most comprehensive proposed to date, spanning legal, economic, cultural, and social dimensions.

The 19 Pillars of Reparatory Justice

The pillars span a broad range of thematic areas. The first calls for the Acknowledgement of Truth and Apology, followed by Law and Justice, and Compensatory Reparations. Restitution of Cultural Property and Heritage forms the fourth pillar, while Decolonisation and Global Governance Reforms make up the fifth and sixth.

The framework also addresses systemic economic concerns through pillars on Transforming Global Economic and Development Architecture, Debt Relief and Financial Justice, and the establishment of a Global Reparations Fund. Corporate Accountability and Business Responsibility ranks tenth, followed by Technology Innovation and Capacity Building.

Public Health and Well-being, Gender Justice, and Climate Justice occupy the twelfth through fourteenth positions, signalling the agenda's intent to connect historical harm with contemporary crises affecting formerly colonised and enslaved populations.

The final five pillars extend into long-term and community-level concerns: the Multi-Generational and Inter-Generational Dimension; Spiritual, Psychological Rehabilitation and Social Healing; Education, Knowledge and Cultural Renewal; Truth, Documentation and Public Memory; and Diaspora Engagement, Citizenship and Right of Return.

1. Acknowledgment of Truth and Apology

2. Law and Justice

3. Compensatory Reparations

4. Restitution of Cultural Property and Heritage

5. Decolonisation

6. Global Governance Reforms

7. Transforming Global Economic and Development Architecture

8. Debt Relief and Financial Justice

9. Global Reparations Fund

10. Corporate Accountability and Business Responsibility

11. Technology Innovation and Capacity Building

12. Public Health and Well-being

13. Gender Justice

14. Climate Justice

15. Multi-Generational and Inter-Generational Dimension

16. Spiritual, Psychological Rehabilitation and Social Healing

17. Education, Knowledge and Cultural Renewal

18. Truth, Documentation and Public Memory

19. Diaspora Engagement, Citizenship and Right of Return.

Ghana's Role in the Global Reparations Push

Ghana's decision to host the side event at the United Nations General Assembly places the country at the centre of a growing international conversation on how states and multilateral institutions should respond to the legacies of slavery and colonialism.

The 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly serves as a significant platform for the discussion, with member states, civil society organisations, and diaspora communities expected to engage with the reparatory justice framework in detail.

The breadth of the 19 pillars reflects a consensus among advocates that reparatory justice cannot be reduced to financial compensation alone. It encompasses reform of global governance structures, recognition of climate vulnerability among historically exploited nations, and formal mechanisms to facilitate the return and civic inclusion of diaspora communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh