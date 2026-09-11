UK published its Electronic Travel Authorisation eligibility list, naming only two African nations out of 54

Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries whose citizens can use the ETA to enter Britain

Citizens of Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt must still go through the traditional visa application process

Of the 54 countries that make up the African continent, only two have made it onto the United Kingdom's Electronic Travel Authorisation eligibility list: Mauritius and Seychelles.

The UK names Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African countries eligible for ETA entry. Image credit: theconversation

Source: UGC

The ETA is a digital pre-travel permission linked to a traveller's passport.

Unlike a standard visa, it is intended for nationals of countries that do not need a visa to enter the UK but are still required to obtain authorisation before departure.

The application is completed entirely online and is generally quicker and less costly than the conventional visa route.

What the UK ETA means

For citizens of these two island nations, the ETA represents a meaningful advantage.

Rather than gathering physical documents, paying higher application fees, or attending in-person appointments at a visa processing centre, eligible travellers simply apply through an online portal before their trip.

The inclusion of Mauritius and Seychelles is rooted in the pre-existing travel arrangements both countries held with the UK.

Their citizens already benefited from visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Britain, and the ETA now serves as the updated framework governing that entry.

Most African nations still require a visa

For the vast majority of Africans, the traditional visa application process remains the only route into the United Kingdom.

Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are among those not included on the ETA eligibility list, meaning they must continue to submit documentation, pay standard visa fees, and in many cases appear in person at application centres before travelling.

The contrast underscores just how limited ETA access remains across the continent, with 52 of Africa's 54 nations still subject to the full visa requirement when seeking entry into Britain.

UK announces new child passport fees and rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government published the latest costs for renewing a child's passport.

According to the UK authorities, renewing a child's passport online costs £66.50, equivalent to about GH¢1,050.

Parents who opt to submit a standard paper application by post will pay £80, or approximately GH¢1,260.

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Source: YEN.com.gh