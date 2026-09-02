The UK government has published the eligibility conditions for the Overseas Domestic Worker visa on its official website

A minimum age requirement is among the criteria listed, alongside several other conditions applicants must demonstrate

The visa covers a range of household staff roles, including carers, cleaners, and drivers accompanying employers to the UK

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The United Kingdom government has set out the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to qualify for an Overseas Domestic Worker visa, with age forming one of the central eligibility requirements.

The guidance is published on the official UK government website and applies to individuals seeking to enter or remain in the UK as household staff employed by a private sponsor.

The UK government outlines the eligibility criteria for the Overseas Domestic Worker visa, including age requirements for household staff roles like carers and cleaners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the visa

According to the UK government's published criteria, applicants must be at least 19 years old to be considered eligible. Any individual who does not meet this minimum age threshold will be disqualified from the route, regardless of whether they satisfy all other stated conditions.

The visa is specifically designed for workers already employed in a private household outside the United Kingdom who wish to accompany or join their employer upon the employer's entry into the country. Roles covered under this route include carers, cleaners, drivers, and other members of household staff, provided the employment relationship with the sponsoring employer existed prior to the application.

What applicants must demonstrate

Beyond the age requirement, the UK government specifies that applicants must be able to prove they meet all listed eligibility criteria. The official guidance does not make exceptions for prospective workers who fall short on any single condition, including the age threshold.

Individuals who believe they qualify are advised to consult the official UK government website directly for the complete and current list of requirements, as immigration rules remain subject to periodic revision.

The Overseas Domestic Worker visa represents one of several routes through which foreign nationals can enter the United Kingdom in a non-standard employment capacity, distinct from broader work visa categories that apply to most labour migrants.

UK lists 7 visas people can apply for without a job offer

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government has announced that seven visa categories allow foreign nationals to relocate to the country without first obtaining a job offer.

The list of visa categories that do not require a prior job offer includes the British National (Overseas) visa, the Graduate visa, the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, the India Young Professionals Scheme visa, the Global Talent visa, the UK Ancestry visa, and the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh