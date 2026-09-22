New Zealand has released a fresh update for foreigners seeking residence through its Skilled Migrant pathway

The latest guidance highlights 20 occupations placed under two important classification

The categories could affect how some foreign workers progress towards residence in the country

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New Zealand has released an updated list of occupations classified under its red and amber categories for the Skilled Migrant residence pathway.

Immigration New Zealand's August 2026 update outlines 20 occupations across sectors including hospitality, retail, personal care and information and communications technology (ICT).

New Zealand lists 20 Red and Amber occupations for skilled migrant residence pathway. Photo credit: SOPA Images & Alexander W Helin/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The classification determines how certain foreign workers may qualify for residence under the Skilled Migrant Category.

New Zealand's red list occupations

Under the updated policy guidelines, occupations placed on the red list face heightened scrutiny and stricter conditional pathways towards permanent residence.

The occupations classified under the red list include:

Hospitality, retail and service manager

Beauty therapist

Massage therapist

Hairdresser

Hair and beauty salon manager

New Zealand's amber list occupations

The amber list covers a broader range of administrative, technical and operational roles, with a structured pathway towards residence.

The occupations listed under this category include:

Accommodation and hospitality manager

Hotel or motel manager

Hotel service manager

Bed and breakfast operator

Caravan park and camping ground manager

Café or restaurant manager

Baker and pastrycook

Chef

Customer service manager

Office manager

ICT customer support officer

ICT support technician

Web administrator

New Zealand explains purpose of occupation framework

Immigration New Zealand said the August 2026 update forms part of the country's ongoing effort to refine which occupations are considered genuinely skilled for immigration purposes.

"The August 2026 update is part of New Zealand's ongoing effort to refine which occupations are considered genuinely skilled for immigration purposes."

The distinction between the red and amber categories indicates that specific occupations may be treated differently during the residence assessment process.

Foreign workers planning to apply under the Skilled Migrant Category are therefore advised to confirm their exact occupational classification and understand the applicable requirements before submitting a residence application.

New Zealand lists conditions for work visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand had unveiled a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking temporary opportunities in the country’s entertainment sector.

The latest requirements contained several important conditions applicants needed to satisfy before their plans could move forward.

The full details revealed what entertainers needed to know before applying for the opportunity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh