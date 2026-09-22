New Zealand Lists 20 Red and Amber List Occupations for Skilled Migrant Residence Pathway
- New Zealand has released a fresh update for foreigners seeking residence through its Skilled Migrant pathway
- The latest guidance highlights 20 occupations placed under two important classification
- The categories could affect how some foreign workers progress towards residence in the country
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New Zealand has released an updated list of occupations classified under its red and amber categories for the Skilled Migrant residence pathway.
Immigration New Zealand's August 2026 update outlines 20 occupations across sectors including hospitality, retail, personal care and information and communications technology (ICT).
The classification determines how certain foreign workers may qualify for residence under the Skilled Migrant Category.
New Zealand's red list occupations
Under the updated policy guidelines, occupations placed on the red list face heightened scrutiny and stricter conditional pathways towards permanent residence.
The occupations classified under the red list include:
- Hospitality, retail and service manager
- Beauty therapist
- Massage therapist
- Hairdresser
- Hair and beauty salon manager
New Zealand's amber list occupations
The amber list covers a broader range of administrative, technical and operational roles, with a structured pathway towards residence.
The occupations listed under this category include:
- Accommodation and hospitality manager
- Hotel or motel manager
- Hotel service manager
- Bed and breakfast operator
- Caravan park and camping ground manager
- Café or restaurant manager
- Baker and pastrycook
- Chef
- Customer service manager
- Office manager
- ICT customer support officer
- ICT support technician
- Web administrator
New Zealand explains purpose of occupation framework
Immigration New Zealand said the August 2026 update forms part of the country's ongoing effort to refine which occupations are considered genuinely skilled for immigration purposes.
"The August 2026 update is part of New Zealand's ongoing effort to refine which occupations are considered genuinely skilled for immigration purposes."
The distinction between the red and amber categories indicates that specific occupations may be treated differently during the residence assessment process.
Foreign workers planning to apply under the Skilled Migrant Category are therefore advised to confirm their exact occupational classification and understand the applicable requirements before submitting a residence application.
New Zealand lists conditions for work visa
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand had unveiled a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking temporary opportunities in the country’s entertainment sector.
The latest requirements contained several important conditions applicants needed to satisfy before their plans could move forward.
The full details revealed what entertainers needed to know before applying for the opportunity.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.