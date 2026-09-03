A fresh UK immigration opportunity has emerged for foreign nationals working with multinational companies

The government has outlined key conditions applicants must satisfy before they can access the route

The requirements cover several important areas, with one particular threshold likely to attract attention

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The United Kingdom government has outlined five key eligibility requirements that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the Graduate Trainee visa under the Global Business Mobility route.

The visa is designed for multinational companies that need to transfer employees from overseas offices to their UK branches as part of structured graduate training programmes.

UK lists 5 requirements Ghanaians and other foreigners must meet to qualify for its Graduate Trainee Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to guidance published on the GOV.UK website, applicants must meet specific requirements relating to sponsorship, overseas employment, occupation, training and salary before they can obtain entry clearance.

Home Office-approved sponsorship is required

Applicants must already work for an overseas business that is linked to a UK organisation approved by the Home Office to sponsor workers.

Before applying, candidates must obtain an electronic Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) from their employer.

The document contains important information about the applicant's proposed role and employment in the UK.

Applicants must have worked overseas for 3 months

Foreign nationals applying under the route must have worked continuously for their sponsoring organisation outside the UK for at least three months immediately before submitting their application.

Applicants also cannot switch to the Graduate Trainee visa from another immigration route while in the UK.

The application must therefore be made from outside the United Kingdom.

The eligible occupation list

The role the applicant will undertake in the UK must fall under one of the eligible Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes for the Graduate Trainee route.

The position must also form part of a structured graduate training programme designed to help the applicant progress towards a managerial or specialist role within the organisation.

Applicants must also meet the minimum salary requirement for the route.

The government states that they must be paid at least £27,300 (GH₵414,557.33) per year or 70% of the going rate for their specific occupation, whichever is higher.

The requirement is intended to ensure that graduate trainees receive an appropriate level of pay while undertaking skilled employment in the UK.

Graduate trainee visa lasts up to 12 months

Successful applicants can live and work in the UK for up to 12 months, or for the period stated on their Certificate of Sponsorship plus 14 days, whichever is shorter.

Visa holders may bring eligible dependants with them and are allowed to undertake voluntary work.

However, the Graduate Trainee visa does not provide a route to permanent settlement or allow holders to take up secondary employment.

Foreign nationals seeking to use the route must therefore ensure they meet all the eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

UK shares minimum age for domestic worker visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published the eligibility conditions for the Overseas Domestic Worker visa on its official website.

A minimum age requirement was among the criteria listed, alongside several other conditions applicants had to meet.

The visa covered a range of household staff roles, including carers, cleaners and drivers accompanying their employers to the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh