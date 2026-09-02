Austria Lists 64 High-Demand Jobs for Foreign Workers in 2026

Austria's government published its official 2026 shortage occupation list, covering 64 roles it cannot fill with local workers alone

Healthcare and engineering dominate the list, with nurses, physicians, electrical engineers, and mechanical engineers among the named professions

Foreign nationals who qualify in any of the 64 listed roles may be eligible for permanent immigration to Austria under a dedicated pathway

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Austria has released its official shortage occupation list for 2026, identifying 64 roles across healthcare, engineering, construction, and hospitality that the country lacks sufficient local workers to fill.

The list was published on Austria's Migration portal and is directly tied to the country's immigration system.

Austria's 2026 shortage occupation list identifies 64 high-demand roles in healthcare and engineering for foreign nationals, enabling potential permanent residency pathways. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Skilled foreign nationals whose professions appear on the list may qualify for permanent relocation to Austria under the country's shortage occupation pathway, making the announcement significant for professionals abroad who are considering migration options.

Healthcare and engineering lead the demand

The healthcare sector accounts for a notable share of the listed professions. Graduate nurses, physicians, nursing assistants at both level one and level two, and medical technology specialists are all identified as shortage occupations. Ophthalmic opticians are also included.

In a development that marks a shift from previous years, early childhood educators now appear on the list, including specialists in inclusive early childhood education.

Engineering roles represent a large portion of the 64 occupations. The list covers electrical installers, graduate mechanical engineers, specialists in power engineering technology, graduate engineers for data processing, project engineers, and sales engineers, among several others. Graduate engineers for engineering physics and physicists are also named.

Construction and transport also featured

The construction sector features heavily, with roofers, carpenters, concrete fitters, civil engineering specialists, building plumbers, track layers, and pavers all named as shortage roles. Timber construction technicians and construction joiners are included as well.

Transport and rail operations are represented through train drivers, shunting operators, train dispatchers, and rolling stock inspectors, suggesting demand across both operational and logistical functions within Austria's rail network.

Other roles on the list include restaurant chefs, motor vehicle mechanics, welders, cost accountants, payroll accountants, chimney sweepers, and coffee product makers, reflecting shortages that extend well beyond highly specialised technical fields.

What the list means for foreign applicants

The shortage occupation designation under Austria's immigration framework is intended to fast-track the entry of qualified foreign professionals into sectors where domestic supply falls short. Workers whose qualifications align with any of the 64 named roles are encouraged to explore eligibility through Austria's Migration portal.

The full 2026 list covers professions from engineers for agricultural machinery to plastics technicians and service technicians, spanning a broad range of skill levels and industry sectors.

Austria announces mandatory visa requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Austria has listed the mandatory conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before applying for a visa.

With this, every applicant must submit a completed visa application form together with a valid travel document.

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Source: YEN.com.gh