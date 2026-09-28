Canada has introduced an updated rule that could benefit spouses of some international students

The new guidance identifies specific courses linked to eligibility for open work permits

The development covers several key fields, with the full list now available

Canada has updated its rules on open work permits for spouses and common-law partners of international students.

The policy allows eligible spouses or common-law partners to work in Canada while their partners complete certain programmes at Canadian universities.

Canada lists 11 courses that allow foreign students' spouses to get open work permits. Photo credit: Anadolu & Inna Dodor/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The updated rules, which came into effect on January 21, 2025, outline specific academic programmes that qualify for the spousal open work permit.

Canada recognises 11 professional degree programmes

Under the updated guidance, spouses or common-law partners may qualify for an open work permit if the international student is enrolled in one of the recognised programmes.

The professional degree programmes include:

Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS, DMD)

Bachelor of Law or Juris Doctor (LLB, JD, BCL)

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Doctor of Optometry (OD)

Pharmacy (PharmD, BS, BSc, BPharm)

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, BSN)

Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc)

Bachelor of Nursing (BN)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Bachelor of Engineering (BEng, BE, BASc)

In addition to these professional degrees, spouses and common-law partners may qualify where the international student is enrolled in a doctoral programme or a master’s degree programme lasting 16 months or longer.

Students must meet specific requirements

Canadian authorities state that the international student must hold a valid study permit and be actively enrolled in an eligible programme.

The spouse or common-law partner must also meet the standard eligibility requirements for an open work permit before authorisation can be granted.

The student must remain actively engaged in the approved programme for the spousal work permit arrangement to apply.

The eligible programmes cover major fields including healthcare, law, education and engineering, giving accompanying spouses and common-law partners an opportunity to seek employment in Canada while their partners study.

Canada lists 3 groups eligible for permits

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Canadian government had identified three specific groups of foreign nationals who qualified for a work permit fee exemption.

The waiver targeted individuals who had survived exploitative or coercive situations, domestic violence, or time spent in state care.

Canadian immigration authorities had urged eligible applicants to confirm their status through official government platforms before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh