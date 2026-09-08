The African Union Commission has expressed condolences to President Samia Suluhu Hassan after her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, passed away

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf led the tribute, wishing the Tanzanian president and her family strength and courage

The African Union Commission concluded its message with an Islamic prayer for the peaceful repose of Hafidh Ameir Hassan's soul

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The African Union (AU) Commission has conveyed its condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the passing of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

African Union condoles with Tanzania's President Samia on the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan. Image credit: STV Kenya, African Union

Source: Facebook

The message was issued by AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who addressed the tribute directly to the Tanzanian president, her family, and the broader Tanzanian public during what he described as a difficult period of mourning.

AU Commission mourns Hafidh Ameir Hassan

Youssouf characterised the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan as a deeply painful loss for the head of state and those close to her. He extended his sympathy to the president and her loved ones as they grieve.

"His Excellency Mr Youssouf extends his profound sympathy to H.E. President Samia and her family during this difficult period and wishes them strength, courage and solace," the tribute stated.

The continental body closed its message with an Islamic prayer for the peaceful rest of Hafidh Ameir Hassan's soul, invoking the phrase "Inalilahi wainailehi rajiun," which translates as "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return."

Condolences reach Tanzania from across continents

The AU's message is among a stream of condolences reaching President Samia and Tanzania following her husband's death.

As the continent's foremost institutional body, the AU's tribute underscores the significance of the loss to one of Africa's sitting heads of state.

President Samia became Tanzania's first female president in 2021, and her husband's passing has drawn widespread attention across Africa. She now faces the task of mourning while continuing to fulfil her duties as head of state.

The AU extended its solidarity to the people of Tanzania and reiterated its call for strength and comfort for the bereaved president and her family.

The Facebook post from the African Union is below.

Photos of Tanzanian president hugging husband surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the rare video of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her late husband, Hafidh Ameir, which has resurfaced following his passing.

This footage captures a tender moment from a 2020 campaign rally, evoking deep emotions as it resonates with many viewers reflecting on the enduring bond between the couple.

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Source: YEN.com.gh