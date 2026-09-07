A major UK immigration update has emerged for foreigners planning to take up opportunities under the Graduate Trainee visa route

The latest guidance sets out important limits that applicants and visa holders will need to keep in mind

Those planning to work in the UK under the route may want to take note of the new rules

The United Kingdom government has released updated operational guidance on the maximum length of time international workers can remain in the country under the Graduate Trainee visa.

The official rules set a clear limit on how long eligible foreign professionals can stay in the UK, meaning prospective applicants must carefully plan their travel and employment arrangements.

UK announces how long foreigners on Graduate Trainee visas can stay and work in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the guidance, the permitted duration of stay is determined by "whichever period is shorter: either the duration stated on the applicant's certificate of sponsorship plus an additional 14 days or 12 months."

One-year maximum cap on UK stay

The updated rules confirm that Graduate Trainee visa holders cannot remain in the UK for more than 12 months, regardless of the length of time stated on their employer's certificate of sponsorship.

The additional 14-day period attached to the sponsorship duration is intended to provide a short buffer for travel and other arrangements before the visa holder leaves the UK.

It does not provide an extension to the period of employment or allow the visa holder to work beyond the permitted sponsorship period.

Graduate Trainee visa cannot be extended

The UK government guidance also sets out what happens when a Graduate Trainee visa holder's authorised stay comes to an end.

Individuals on the route cannot apply to extend their Graduate Trainee visa from within the UK. Once their permitted stay expires, they are expected to leave the country.

However, those who wish to return to the UK under the same route may submit a new Graduate Trainee visa application from outside the UK, provided they meet the relevant requirements.

What prospective applicants need to know

The Graduate Trainee route is designed for employees of overseas businesses who are being transferred to a UK branch or related business as part of a structured graduate training programme.

Applicants must have a valid certificate of sponsorship from an approved employer before applying for the visa.

Because the route does not allow in-country extensions and has a maximum stay of 12 months, foreign professionals are advised to carefully review their sponsorship documents and plan their departure before their authorised stay expires.

Applicants should also check the latest UK government guidance for the full eligibility requirements, sponsorship rules and application procedures before making arrangements to travel.

UK announces new English test requirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that foreign nationals planning to work, study or take up religious roles in the UK faced an important language requirement under several visa routes.

The government had outlined specific rules applicants were required to meet before their applications could be approved.

The affected visa categories and exemptions for certain nationalities had also been revealed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh