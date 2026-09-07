The University of Cape Coast has issued a fresh notice to applicants following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results, outlining updated application deadlines by programme

Applicants have been directed to log into the portal with their e-voucher details to confirm their names, index numbers, and choice of programmes before submission

Competitive programmes such as Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing close on September 11, while all other programmes remain open until September 25

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has issued a fresh notice to prospective applicants following the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, outlining updated deadlines and requirements for admission.

University of Cape Coast issues a fresh notice on admission deadlines following the release of 2026 WASSCE results. Image credit: University of Cape Coast.

Source: Facebook

In a notice dated September 6, 2026, and signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, the university informed all awaiting-results applicants that the application portal, apply.ucc.edu.gh, remains open.

The notice followed the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) release of the provisional 2026 WASSCE results for school candidates on September 5, an exam that recorded 512,862 candidates from 1,022 schools, marking an 11.07 per cent jump from the 461,736 candidates who sat the exam in 2025.

UCC's updated application deadlines

The notice directed applicants to log into the portal using their e-voucher Serial Number and PIN to confirm or correct their full names, WASSCE index number(s), and choice of programmes.

Applicants who already hold results from the November/December sitting but did not use them for their application were advised to add them as a second sitting WAEC result.

New applicants were told to select the correct application type: those with 2026 WASSCE results as awaiting-results candidates do not need to personally verify their results, since the university will confirm them directly with WAEC, while candidates with 2025 or older results must verify their results themselves during the application process before submission.

According to the notice, applications for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Doctor of Optometry, Doctor of Pharmacy, and several Bachelor of Science programmes, including Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing, Midwifery, Dietetics, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, and Diagnostic Imaging Technology, close on September 11, 2026.

Applications for all other programmes remain open until September 25, 2026.

The University of Cape Coast's notice, which was shared on Facebook, is below.

UCC's earlier admissions notice after WASSCE results

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the University of Cape Coast had already shared an initial notice on Facebook informing prospective applicants of another opportunity to apply for admission following the release of the provisional 2026 WASSCE results.

That earlier notice also pointed to September 25 as a key deadline and shared links to the application portal, e-voucher system, and programme cut-off points.

Around the same time, the University of Ghana issued a similar notice, advising its own applicants to log back into its portal to review the accuracy of their full name, date of birth, and examination records, including index number, exam month, and exam year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh