Germany has released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to secure jobs in the country

The guidance highlights important things applicants should know when preparing their job applications

The latest details could help prospective jobseekers better understand what German employers expect

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Germany has released fresh guidance for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to secure jobs in the country.

The official Make it in Germany portal has outlined practical tips to help international jobseekers prepare their CVs and cover letters in line with common recruitment practices.

Germany releases CV and cover letter tips for foreigners applying to jobs in the country. Photo credit: jeffbergen & imageBROKER/Axel Bückert/Getty Images.

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The guidance explains how applicants should structure their professional documents and submit them when applying for jobs in Germany.

Germany explains how foreigners should submit job applications

According to the official portal, most hiring managers expect applicants to submit their application documents as a single PDF file.

The documents can generally be submitted through an employer's online application portal or by email, depending on the instructions provided in the vacancy notice.

The guidance notes that sending printed application documents by post has become largely obsolete.

However, jobseekers are advised to carefully check the submission requirements for each vacancy because employers may have specific instructions.

Germany gives cover letter tips to foreign jobseekers

The German guidance highlights the cover letter as an important part of a job application and an opportunity for applicants to make a strong first impression.

Applicants are encouraged to use the letter to introduce themselves, explain why they are interested in the specific position and highlight their strengths.

The portal recommends supporting claims about skills and experience with concrete examples from previous work.

Jobseekers are also advised against using generic statements in their cover letters.

Instead, applicants should explain why they are suitable for the particular position and demonstrate genuine interest in the company they are applying to, rather than focusing only on the wider industry.

Germany outlines five key sections for a CV

The guidance also provides information on how foreigners should structure their curriculum vitae when applying for jobs in Germany.

A German CV is typically presented in a structured table format showing a candidate's personal and professional background.

Including a professional headshot remains common practice, although requirements can vary depending on the sector and employer.

The official guidance recommends including five main sections in a German CV:

Personal data: Applicants should provide their full name, home address and relevant contact details.

Applicants should provide their full name, home address and relevant contact details. Work experience: Employment history should be presented in reverse chronological order, with current or recent positions listed first. Applicants should include employer names, exact job titles and their main responsibilities.

Employment history should be presented in reverse chronological order, with current or recent positions listed first. Applicants should include employer names, exact job titles and their main responsibilities. Education: Academic qualifications, vocational training and further education should also be listed in reverse chronological order. Candidates should provide the names of institutions, course titles and final grades.

Academic qualifications, vocational training and further education should also be listed in reverse chronological order. Candidates should provide the names of institutions, course titles and final grades. Language skills: Applicants should indicate their language proficiency using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), such as “English: C1”.

Applicants should indicate their language proficiency using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), such as “English: C1”. Unique skills and interests: Candidates can include specialist technical skills, relevant voluntary or community involvement and personal interests that are directly related to the position.

The guidance provides foreign jobseekers with a clearer understanding of the documents and information commonly expected when applying for jobs in Germany.

Germany lists steps foreigners need for IT jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that German authorities had released structured guidance to help international candidates secure jobs in Germany's technology sector.

The advice covered everything from choosing the right application language to assembling a professional submission package.

Foreign applicants also received specific tips on navigating interviews, including options for video and telephone calls.

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Source: YEN.com.gh