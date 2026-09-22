Peter Okoye disclosed receiving over $800,000 in royalties from French music rights organisation SACEM between 2016 and 2026

Peter testified virtually before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, September 21, 2026, during cross-examination

The P-Square dispute centres on whether elder brother Jude Okoye is entitled to a share of the music duo's royalties

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Nigerian music duo P-Square's Peter Okoye has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he received more than $800,000 in royalties connected to the group's songs, and did not share any portion of that sum with his elder brother Jude Okoye.

P-Square drama deepens as Peter Okoye makes a bold claim over the music duo’s $800k royalties in court. Image credit: Peter Okoye, Gistlover

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye made the admission on Monday, 21 September 2026, while testifying virtually during cross-examination by Jude's lawyer, Clement Onwuegbunor, SAN.

The hearing forms part of the ongoing legal battle between the brothers, which has steadily grown more contentious with each court appearance.

Peter Okoye's testimony on the SACEM Royalties

The $800,000 was paid by SACEM, the French music rights organisation that collects and distributes royalties on behalf of registered artists, over the decade between 2016 and 2026.

When Onwuegbunor pressed Peter on whether he had passed any of that money to Jude, Peter said he had not, nor had he informed his elder brother about the payments.

Peter's position was that the royalties belonged exclusively to him and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, as the artists responsible for creating P-Square's music. He did not regard Jude as a member of the group.

Despite that stance, Peter acknowledged during proceedings that Jude had signed the SACEM agreement on behalf of the team, and that Jude had directed some of the duo's music videos.

He maintained, however, that signing the agreement did not make Jude a member of P-Square or entitle him to a share of the royalties.

Jude Okoye faces EFCC fraud charges

The courtroom dispute is running alongside a separate but related criminal matter.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are currently facing fraud charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Jude has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The question of how royalties from P-Square's music catalogue were managed and distributed remains the central thread tying both cases together.

The latest testimony from Peter has brought fresh scrutiny to the financial arrangements that governed the group during its peak years.

The court adjourned proceedings to 8 and 9 December 2026, when the case is expected to continue.

The Facebook post on the ongoing court case is below.

Tony weighs in on P-Square family drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tony Okoye’s challenge to claims surrounding Jude Okoye’s role as P-Square’s manager.

His comments identified Hawwie T as the group’s manager during the period in question and added a new account to the family dispute.

The development comes amid allegations over P-Square’s earnings, management and ownership of the group’s music catalogue.

With Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye offering conflicting accounts, Tony’s intervention has intensified public interest in the long-running feud.

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Source: YEN.com.gh