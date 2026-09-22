Canada's immigration authority IRCC, announced on September 21, 2026, that it is actively recruiting skilled health care and social service professionals from abroad

Nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers are among the professionals Canada is seeking to fill workforce gaps

IRCC has pointed to multiple immigration pathways available to qualified professionals looking to build a career and settle in Canada

Canada is actively recruiting health care and social service professionals from around the world, with the country's immigration authority signalling that demand for skilled workers in these fields remains high.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement on 21 September 2026 via its official Facebook page, inviting qualified individuals to explore available immigration pathways as a route to permanent settlement and career development in the country.

Canada recruits health care and social service professionals, including nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists and social workers Photo credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images

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Health care professionals Canada is targeting

The IRCC identified nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers as among the specific professionals it is seeking.

According to the announcement, these roles are considered essential to maintaining and complementing Canada's existing workforce and ensuring that Canadians continue to receive adequate services across the health and social sectors.

The authority stated that candidates with the relevant training, credentials and professional experience would be well-positioned to take advantage of the pathways on offer. The call is directed at professionals who are either ready for a new challenge or seeking to advance their careers at an international level.

Multiple pathways available to skilled workers

Canada has several established immigration routes designed to attract skilled foreign workers, including programmes that assess candidates on the basis of qualifications, work experience and professional standing. IRCC indicated that these pathways are structured to help eligible professionals not only enter the workforce but also settle into communities across the country.

The announcement framed the opportunity broadly, noting that Canada is looking to professionals from around the world and that successful applicants would be building a future within Canadian communities rather than simply filling short-term vacancies.

Canada has faced ongoing pressure on its health care system in recent years, with workforce shortages reported in both urban centres and rural regions. The open recruitment drive through immigration channels reflects efforts to address those gaps by drawing on internationally trained talent.

Professionals interested in applying are encouraged to review the immigration criteria set out by IRCC to determine which pathway best corresponds to their qualifications and career background.

Canada warns of consequences of renouncing citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had clarified the legal standing of individuals who choose to formally renounce their citizenship.

IRCC confirmed that once a person has completed the process of renouncing their Canadian citizenship, they no longer hold any of the rights, entitlements or privileges that came with that status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh