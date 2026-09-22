Veteran Ghanaian singer Phresh Adam, known for his hit Fa Me Keke featuring Ex-Doe, has resurfaced on TikTok after years abroad

Phresh Adam shared a new photo showing off a striking physical transformation since his relocation to the United States

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with some begging the veteran singer to drop a Fa Me Keke remix

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Veteran US-based Ghanaian singer Harrison Raphael Bukari, popularly known as Phresh Adam, is back in the spotlight after many years.

Veteran Ghanaian musician behind popular "Fa Me Keke" song, Phresh Adam resurfaces with his massive transformation years after relocating to the US. Photo source: GhanaWeb, @phreshadamofficial/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The veteran Ghanaian singer, who built a loyal fanbase with his hit song, "Fa Me Keke", alongside legendary rapper Ex Doe, before relocating to the United States, has made a surprise return to social media with a photo that has caught his followers off guard.

On Monday, 21 September 2026, Phresh Adam posted a new image on TikTok accompanied by a short, celebratory caption:

"Bukari ne ba 💯🔥❤️👑🤞😘✨."

Simple as it was, the post was enough to send fans into a frenzy, many of whom had not seen or heard from the musician in a considerable amount of time.

Veteran Ghanaian musician Phresh Adam's striking comeback

What grabbed attention beyond the caption was the photo of the veteran Ghanaian musician itself.

After years living abroad, Phresh Adam was showing a noticeably different look, and his followers had plenty to say about the transformation.

The post quickly drew comments from fans who remembered him fondly and were clearly pleased to see him re-emerge.

Phresh Adam first made his mark on the Ghanaian music scene with "Fa Me Keke" in 2007, a track that became widely recognised and helped cement his reputation as a distinctive voice in the industry.

The song, which was off his debut album, catapulted the singer to overnight success in the 2000s.

Adam's move to the United States marked a long period of relative quiet, making this comeback all the more striking for fans who grew up with his music.

The TikTok posts of Phresh Adam showing off his massive transformation abroad are below:

Fan reactions to musician Phresh Adam's return

The comments section filled up with a mix of nostalgia, excitement, and requests for new music.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

K. Flow wrote:

"The man had grown musically and in real time, and the sound has changed 🙏."

Enam.is.enam said:

"Herrr, where have you been?"

MONIQ commented:

"My all-time favourite 🤩 🥰🥰🥰 . Please drop Fame k3k3 remix. I can't wait to jam to it."

Popular Ghanaian musician TNT dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician TNT, known for his beloved old-school hit “Odo Wo Din Ye Me De”, whose death was reported after a brief illness.

The news left fans mourning a performer whose music became part of many Ghanaians’ memories.

TNT’s passing also revived painful questions about why he never received the recognition many listeners believed he deserved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh