Canada has revealed new figures showing the countries that attracted the most Canadian travellers in 2025

A mix of popular holiday spots and European destinations featured prominently in the latest travel data

The figures also highlight a notable shift in Canadians’ travel patterns during the year

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Canada has released new figures showing where its residents travelled overseas in 2025, with Mexico emerging as the most visited destination.

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian residents made 14.27 million visits to overseas countries during the year, an increase from 12.95 million in 2024 and 12.27 million in 2019.

Canada publishes list of top 5 countries visited by Canadians in 2025. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN & Carlos Barquero/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The figures were published in Statistics Canada's Tourism Activity, 2025 report, released on September 25, 2026.

Mexico tops list of countries visited by Canadians

Statistics Canada recorded the following as the five most visited overseas destinations by Canadian residents in 2025:

Mexico - 2,662,000 visits

- 2,662,000 visits Dominican Republic - 984,000 visits

- 984,000 visits France - 977,000 visits

- 977,000 visits United Kingdom - 878,000 visits

- 878,000 visits Italy - 805,000 visits

Mexico recorded substantially more visits from Canadian residents than any other overseas destination, with more than 2.6 million visits during the year.

The list also shows strong demand for European destinations, with France, the United Kingdom and Italy all featuring among Canada's five most visited overseas countries.

Canadians made more overseas trips in 2025

The latest figures show that overseas travel by Canadian residents increased in 2025.

Canadians made 14.27 million visits to overseas countries, representing a 10.2% increase from 2024 and a 16.3% increase compared with 2019. Spending on overseas visits reached C$31.3 billion, up 17.5% from 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic travel also increased, with Canadian residents making 342.04 million domestic visits in 2025, compared with 337.05 million in 2024 and 333.60 million in 2019.

Visits to the United States decline

Statistics Canada also reported a significant decline in Canadian visits to the United States.

Canadian residents made 23.096 million visits to the US in 2025, down from 30.185 million in 2024 and 31.506 million in 2019.

Visits to the US for holidays, leisure and recreation fell by 21.5% compared with 2024, while visits to see friends and relatives declined by 9%.

Overall, the 2025 figures show that Canadian residents travelled more within Canada and to overseas destinations, while visits to the United States fell considerably.

Canada names 4 temporary resident permit requirements

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had listed four specific conditions that foreign nationals needed to satisfy to be considered for a temporary resident permit (TRP).

Meeting all four conditions did not guarantee approval, as Canadian immigration officers retained full discretionary authority over every TRP application.

Foreigners who were granted a TRP valid for at least six months could become eligible to apply for a work or study permit from within Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh