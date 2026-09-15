New Zealand's immigration authority published detailed guidelines for foreigners seeking a Working Holiday visa

The guidelines cover key conditions applicants must meet, including passport requirements and strict application timing rules

UK and Canadian Working Holiday visa holders in New Zealand may qualify for an extension of their stay

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New Zealand's immigration authority has released a comprehensive set of guidelines outlining how foreign nationals can apply for a Working Holiday visa, detailing every step from account creation to document submission.

New Zealand lists guidelines for foreigners to apply for Working Holiday Visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the official New Zealand Immigration website, all applications must be completed online and submitted in English.

Before uploading any documents or paying the required fees, applicants must first register and create an account on the immigration online services portal.

Requirements for New Zealand's Working Holiday Visa

One of the most critical conditions highlighted in the guidelines is the need for a valid physical passport at the time of application.

Applications submitted without one are at risk of being declined outright.

Timing is another factor applicants must get right. The guidelines specify that applications are only accepted during the designated open period for each country's Working Holiday visa allocation.

Any application submitted before the official opening date is automatically deleted, a measure the authority says protects the performance of its online system.

Applicants are also urged to verify they are selecting the correct visa category. Because a Working Holiday visa for New Zealand can only be granted once per person, even an unused visa counts, meaning a second application under the same scheme will not be approved.

Extension options for UK and Canadian visa holders

The guidelines also address extension pathways for eligible visa holders already in New Zealand.

Those on a 12-month Canada Working Holiday Visa who are currently in the country may apply for a Working Holiday Scheme Subsequent Work Visa, which grants an additional stay of up to 11 months.

For United Kingdom Working Holiday Visa holders on a 12-month or longer visa and currently in New Zealand, an extension covering the remaining balance of the 36-month maximum duration is available through the same subsequent work visa route.

There is one significant exception for both groups: applications for subsequent working holiday visas under either the UK or Canadian scheme cannot be submitted online. Instead, applicants must complete and submit a paper application form.

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Source: YEN.com.gh