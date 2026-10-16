Canada released official guidance outlining what foreign nationals must do after losing a job tied to an employer-specific work permit

The Canadian government identified three specific obligations that affected workers are required to meet to remain in the country legally

Workers who continue working without following the required steps risk falling into an irregular immigration status

Canada has published official guidance detailing the steps foreign nationals must follow if they lose employment that is directly tied to an employer-specific work permit and wish to continue living and working in the country.

Canada released official guidance outlining what foreign nationals must do after losing a job tied to an employer-specific work permit. Credit: Colors Hunter - Chasseur de Couleurs

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The guidance, issued by the Canadian government, is relevant to a substantial number of migrant workers whose right to work in Canada is bound to a named employer rather than granted on an open basis.

The loss of that job does not automatically end a worker's right to remain in Canada, but it does trigger a clear set of obligations that must be met in sequence.

The Canadian government has outlined three specific actions required of workers in this situation.

The first is that the worker must obtain a new job offer and use it to submit an application to change the conditions on their existing work permit. The application process cannot proceed without a formal job offer in hand. The second requirement is that the worker must remain physically inside Canada throughout the transition period. Departing the country before a new work permit has been approved could complicate or void the process entirely. The third, and most immediate, obligation is that the worker must stop all employment activity at once, covering both the former employer and any other employer, until either a new work permit is formally approved or a work authorisation email is received from the relevant authority.

Why Employer-Specific Permit Holders Face Greater Risk

Unlike open work permits, which allow holders to work for nearly any employer in Canada, employer-specific permits are issued in relation to a particular company or organisation.

When that employment relationship ends, the legal basis for the worker's right to work changes substantially.

The Canadian government's guidance is explicit: continuing to work without completing the required steps, even for a short period, places a worker in an irregular situation.

This can carry consequences for future immigration applications and the worker's broader legal standing in Canada.

The three-step process is intended to provide workers with a legitimate route to remain in the country and transition into new employment, provided they act promptly and follow each requirement in the correct order.

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Source: YEN.com.gh