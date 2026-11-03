Japan passed a new immigration law requiring visa-free travellers to obtain electronic travel authorisation before entering the country

The legislation established JESTA, an online pre-travel approval system similar to schemes already operating in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK

The JESTA provisions will come into force by a Cabinet Order deadline, with full implementation required no later than March 31, 2029

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Japan has overhauled its border entry rules for visa-free travellers, introducing a mandatory electronic travel authorisation system that will require prior approval before departure even when no traditional visa is needed.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan confirmed that the legislation was passed at the 221st Extraordinary Session of the Diet on 29 May 2026 and officially promulgated on 5 June 2026 as Act No. 32 of 2026.

Japan passes a new immigration law requiring visa-free travellers to obtain electronic travel authorisation before entering the country. Credit: Rie Kikuchi

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At the core of the amended law is the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, known as JESTA. Nationals of countries that currently benefit from visa-exemption arrangements with Japan will be required to secure approval through this online platform before boarding a flight to the country.

The framework places Japan alongside destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, all of which already operate comparable pre-travel authorisation programmes for visa-exempt visitors.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the JESTA provisions will take effect on a date to be set by Cabinet Order, with 31 March 2029 established as the outer deadline for full implementation. A separate tranche of amendments, covering increased fees for applications to change residence status, is set to come into force earlier, ahead of 31 March 2027.

What Changes for Visa-Free Travellers

Before this amendment, many foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries could arrive in Japan for short-term stays without completing any pre-arrival electronic formalities. The introduction of JESTA adds an additional administrative requirement to that process, meaning travellers must seek and receive approval before leaving their home country.

The Immigration Services Agency has published the full text of the amended law alongside a comparison of the old and new provisions. Specific details on which nationalities will be subject to the requirement, how the application process will work, and what fees will apply are expected to be announced closer to the system's launch.

The changes represent one of the most significant shifts in Japan's border entry policy in recent years, reflecting a broader global trend toward pre-screening travellers before they reach a country's borders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh