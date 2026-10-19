Sweden Lists 4 Reasons Foreigners Could Be Barred From Re-Entering the Country

Sweden's Migration Board has published the conditions under which a foreigner in the country can be issued a re - entry ban

A re-entry ban bars the individual not only from Sweden but from all 25 other countries within the Schengen area

The board identified four specific behaviours, including using a false identity, that could lead to the ban being imposed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sweden's Migration Board has set out the exact circumstances under which foreign nationals living in the country can be handed a re-entry ban, with consequences that stretch well beyond Swedish borders.

A re-entry ban is triggered when a foreign national fails to leave Sweden in accordance with an official decision on their stay.

Sweden's Migration Board explains when foreign nationals face a re-entry ban. Image credit: Alan Schein Photography, picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Once issued, the ban prevents the individual from entering not only Sweden but also all European Union member states and the broader Schengen area.

The restriction lasts a minimum of two years from the date the person actually departs.

When Sweden issues a re-entry ban

Beyond overstaying, the Migration Board may also impose a ban if it concludes there is a genuine risk that a person plans to abscond. Bans issued on this basis can extend from two to five years.

The board outlined four specific behaviours that may lead to such an outcome. The first is a prior history of absconding or going into hiding. The second is openly stating an intention not to leave Sweden. The third involves the use of a false identity or an unwillingness to cooperate with the Migration Board's attempts to confirm a person's identity. The fourth is knowingly supplying incorrect information to the authorities.

What the ban means for travel in Europe

The practical impact of a Swedish re-entry ban is considerable for anyone intending to remain in or travel through Europe. Because Sweden is a Schengen member state, a ban issued by its authorities effectively prevents a person from entering any of the 25 other countries within the same agreement. There is no possibility of bypassing the restriction by crossing into Europe through a different member state while the ban remains active.

The Migration Board's published guidance is aimed primarily at individuals whose applications have been rejected and who are determining their options following a negative decision on their case.

Sweden outlines options for foreigners denied PR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden had listed the options available to foreign nationals whose applications for permanent residence permits had been rejected by the country's Migration Agency.

This means applicants whose applications are rejected are not necessarily at a dead end.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh