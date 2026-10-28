Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public call for skilled foreign professionals in health care and social services to explore immigration pathways

Nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers are among the specific roles Canada is actively recruiting internationally

The health sector drive is part of a wider recruitment push spanning STEM, skilled trades, defence, cybersecurity and education

Canada's immigration authority has issued a direct appeal to qualified foreign professionals in health care and social services, urging them to consider relocating to Canada to fill growing workforce shortages across the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement on Tuesday, 27 October, through its official account on X, calling on skilled workers with relevant credentials and experience to explore the immigration pathways available to them.

Canada is recruiting skilled foreign health care and social services professionals, including nurses and dentists. Image credit: Anadolu, ljubaphoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roles Canada is actively recruiting

The IRCC named nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers as among the specific professionals it is seeking from abroad. The authority directed interested candidates towards its Express Entry system as the primary route for applying.

"If you have the training, credentials and experience in health care and social services we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada," the IRCC stated in its announcement.

The health and social services call forms part of a broader labour recruitment strategy targeting several sectors the Canadian government has identified as priorities. Beyond health care, Canada listed STEM fields covering science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as skilled trades, defence and cybersecurity, critical minerals and education as areas where it is actively seeking international talent.

What Canada is offering foreign workers

To attract qualified candidates, Canada outlined a range of benefits available to those who successfully immigrate.

These include access to career opportunities across a wide range of employers, residence in communities considered safe and stable, and a multicultural environment that the authority described as one that values diversity in people, ideas and language.

Canada also highlighted dedicated settlement services designed to support newcomers as they integrate into the country, alongside access to quality education and training programmes.

The IRCC specifically noted the availability of specialised services for French-speaking immigrants, reflecting its commitment to serving both of its official language communities.

For skilled professionals with internationally recognised qualifications and relevant work experience, including those in Kenya and across Africa, the invitation represents an established legal avenue to pursue careers abroad, provided they meet the eligibility requirements under the Express Entry framework.

Canada names 6 communities welcoming skilled foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had launched the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, aimed at attracting skilled workers to rural and remote Francophone minority communities.

The initiative will create structured opportunities in areas that receive far fewer immigrants than major cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh