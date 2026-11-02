American political activist Laura Loomer posted a controversial message on X targeting the family of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong

Loomer's post came after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced efforts to bring Javits' mother from Ghana to attend her son's burial

Her comments drew fierce backlash from social media users who accused her of using a child's death to push an anti-immigration agenda

American political activist Laura Loomer has ignited fierce criticism after sharing a divisive post about the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

American activist Laura Loomer sparks outrage over controversial remarks about Javits Frimpong's death in the Bronx. Image credit: LaTanya Moorer, AskGhMedia /X

Source: Facebook

Javits, who had moved from Ghana to the United States roughly a year earlier to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, was killed while on his way to school.

He was rushed to hospital following the shooting but succumbed to his injuries. The incident drew widespread condolences from members of the Ghanaian community, public figures, and officials on both sides of the Atlantic.

Laura Loomer's post targets Javits' family

Loomer's controversy began after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he had personally spoken with US President Donald Trump to request a visa that would allow Javits' mother to travel from Ghana to the United States for her son's burial.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, later welcomed the announcement and confirmed that the Ghanaian government would cover the mother's travel costs.

Rather than respond with empathy, Loomer took to X on Saturday, October 31, 2026, to challenge the proposed arrangement. In her post, she wrote:

"So what you're saying is our country is getting another African invader from another third world country? Why do we even have immigrants from Ghana coming to our country? Javits Frimpong was an African migrant. He'd probably still be alive today had he stayed in his own country. Didn't deserve to be murdered. But at the same time, can we agree America is full?"

The remarks drew immediate and widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that Loomer had weaponised a family's grief to advance a political position on immigration.

The X post of Laura Loomer is below.

Netizens react to Laura's remarks with anger

The backlash across social media was swift and pointed, with many users directing their frustration at both the tone and timing of Loomer's post.

@bcbuckeye wrote:

"You continue to invent new ways to be a cruel and bitter person."

@piesiesika responded:

"If Ghana is a third world country, why are you scared of one Ghanaian boy? Javits Frimpong was not an invader; he was a human being, a son, with dreams. He deserved to live. Your tweet is more disgusting than the crime itself. Ghana is not your punching bag."

@hector stated:

"Using the death of a 15-year-old child to push your racist agenda."

@saleos added:

"It starts with you being against illegal immigration, but now you're just going after all immigration, aren't you? I know you hate all foreigners with a passion, but asking why someone didn't 'stay in their own country' after they're murdered just proves your lack of empathy."

At the time of reporting, police had not announced any arrests in connection with Javits' death, and investigations into the circumstances of the shooting were ongoing.

Jay Ghartey pays tribute to Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian-American singer Jay Ghartey’s visit to the Bronx site where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died, and the memorial left by mourners.

Frimpong was killed while travelling to school, prompting grief and calls for justice across the Ghanaian community. A “Justice for Javits” poster and lit candles now mark the site as authorities search for three teenage suspects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh